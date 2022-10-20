Tony Mowbray gives a Lynden Gooch update and makes selection admission in Trai Hume message
Tony Mowbray remains hopeful that Lynden Gooch will be fit to face Burnley on Saturday, but says he is ready to hand Trai Hume a start if not.
Hume has had a frustrating start to the season, with the 3-5-2 shape that the Black Cats started the season with giving Gooch the edge as an attacking wing-back. His excellent form thereafter has made his place in the side secure.
But Aji Alese's injury at Blackburn Rovers means that Luke O'Nien is likely to move back into the centre of defence for Burnley's visit, and that could potentially open up a spot for Hume.
"I think Lynden has got a chance, we're hoping that he gets his boots on Friday and comes out to train with us," Mowbray explained.
"Everyone I think knows that if Lynden has got half a chance to play, he'll be out there. I'm hopeful, though as I sit here now [Thursday afternoon] he hasn't yet trained. He still feels the injury but it's improving every day and so we'll see how he goes on the grass tomorrow."
Hume was a second-half substitute at Ewood Park and Mowbray spoke to the Northern Ireland youngster on Thursday and while Gooch remains his first-choice right back right now, the message was one of encouragement.
"I've just spoken to Trai, my players know that my door is always open, that's what I'm here for," Mowbray said.
"I will always give them my thoughts, listen to them, explain my logic.
"I thought he did alright at Blackburn, we were chasing the game when he came on and so he wasn't really just playing right back, he was trying to drive inside to buy Patrick Roberts some time and space, he was basically operating as an eight. He applied himself well.
"He's done well in training but the negative for him is I haven't seen much of him starting on the right of a back four. I like his personality and I like what he brings in training, I've said to him that if Goochy is fit he is likely to get in the side. If he isn't, then Trai has got every chance."