It was also a night on which their striker shortage cost them in front of goal, with Mowbray admitting afterwards to Sky Sports that no return was imminent for Ross Stewart or Ellis Simms.

He said: "On a regular basis, it's going to have to be after the World Cup probably, but we'll have to wait and see."

So where exactly are the two players in their comebacks?

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

ELLIS SIMMS

Simms is the player Sunderland hope will be back soon as the ligament damage to his toe appears to clear.

He has been back on the training pitches over the last week and thus far has managed to take some encouraging steps forward without any significant pain.

Though he is not thought to be realistically in contention to start against Burnley this Saturday, and it would be a surprise to see him in the matchday squad that soon, Tony Mowbray is cautiously optimistic that he will be back in the squad at some point in the four games before the World Cup break.

To begin with, he is more likely to be asked to make an impact from the bench.

On Monday, Mowbray said of Simms: "He ain't far away, to be honest.

"He hasn't joined in with the team yet but he's been on the training pitches and watching him the last couple of days, he's going box to box, doing little volleys and side-foot passes, a bit of twisting and turning as well.

"Fingers crossed that over the next few games at some point you see him on the bench and he won't be that far away."

Sunderland have taken a cautious approach with Simms and have worked closely with his parent club during that time, an approach they hope will pay off to allow him to return fit and firing.

ROSS STEWART

Stewart was ruled out initially for six to eight weeks with a grade three tear in his thigh muscle, though Mowbray said the timeframe could short or extend slightly on Stewart's recovery.

That raised some hope of him returning before the World Cup break but at this stage it appears unlikely. The Scot is yet to rejoin the training pitches and Mowbray's preference is to use those three weeks to get his talisman fully up to speed; having him for the rest of the season will define whether the Black Cats can push on from this encouraging start.

Mowbray said on Monday: “Ross is coming along well, but I don’t think we need to make a decision about comeback plans until the boy feels that he’s ready to put his boots back on and get back out on the grass.

"We won’t be taking a chance on him, that’s the main thing. I always believe that after Christmas and the transfer window, those months from February through to May are the crucial stage.