Tony Mowbray believes Adil Aouchiche and Timothée Pembélé will add real quality to his Sunderland squad but has stressed that neither is at this stage ready to make their Championship debut.

The pair signed long-term contracts to make the switch from FC Lorent and PSG on deadline day, alongside Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn.

Burstow is almost certain to be named in the matchday squad at QPR this weekend, while Rusyn could also be on the bench if receives the necessary clearance in time.

Rusyn has not played competitive football in three weeks and will also need time to adjust to life on Wearside, with Mowbray making clear that he is not yet in contention to start.

Aouchiche and Pembélé are both working on their match fitness, with the former featuring in a bounce game this week.

Pembélé has been working on a bespoke fitness programme away from the main group since his arrival, having not played a competitive game since March. Even then, he was still in the process of making his return from a long-term injury.

Mowbray believes that the full back will bring something different when fit but says the general performances of the team allows him to be patient with the pair.

"I think they're a little short [of fitness] right now," Mowbray said.

"Adil played in a bounce game against Hartlepool the other day, and he's technically a very good football player.

"At this moment, in the positions they play, we're doing alright. I think they have to bed into the club, get a feel of it, be patient and we'll see how quickly we can integrate them into the group.

"We shouldn't be sat here with an anxiety about getting them in the team [immediately] and potentially disrupting what we're doing.

"I think if you look at the lads who came at a similar time last year, with Amad being one of them and Abdoullah who was so good in our last game, it has taken them all time. Jewison still hasn't quite cracked through that glass ceiling of getting in the team and yet showed those flashes in our last appearance for us. It takes time to acclimatise and become part of the group.

"What I can say is that they look like good footballers. Timmy looks fast, direct and positive. He's exciting, I have to try and squeeze him into a team where Trai Hume has been an outstanding footballer for us this year. Trai doesn't go bombing past Patrick, he stays inside and feeds him. We have to fit players in, and some games we might have to make those little changes so Patrick can come inside and Timmy can go bombing on.

"Again, he's had an injury and he's not fully fit right now. He won't be included in the matchday squad against QPR.

They're not far away, but they need to play some footy, they need to play for our U21s and get up and running. But when I sit in my office with my board and move the players around, I feel I've got decisions to make."