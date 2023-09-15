News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Tony Mowbray outlines Sunderland's plans for deadline-day arrivals Adil Aouchiche and Timothée Pembélé

Mowbray says he will be patient with the pair following their arrivals at the end of the summer window

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 3 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray believes Adil Aouchiche and Timothée Pembélé will add real quality to his Sunderland squad but has stressed that neither is at this stage ready to make their Championship debut.

The pair signed long-term contracts to make the switch from FC Lorent and PSG on deadline day, alongside Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burstow is almost certain to be named in the matchday squad at QPR this weekend, while Rusyn could also be on the bench if receives the necessary clearance in time.

Rusyn has not played competitive football in three weeks and will also need time to adjust to life on Wearside, with Mowbray making clear that he is not yet in contention to start.

Most Popular

Aouchiche and Pembélé are both working on their match fitness, with the former featuring in a bounce game this week.

Pembélé has been working on a bespoke fitness programme away from the main group since his arrival, having not played a competitive game since March. Even then, he was still in the process of making his return from a long-term injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowbray believes that the full back will bring something different when fit but says the general performances of the team allows him to be patient with the pair.

"I think they're a little short [of fitness] right now," Mowbray said.

"Adil played in a bounce game against Hartlepool the other day, and he's technically a very good football player.

"At this moment, in the positions they play, we're doing alright. I think they have to bed into the club, get a feel of it, be patient and we'll see how quickly we can integrate them into the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We shouldn't be sat here with an anxiety about getting them in the team [immediately] and potentially disrupting what we're doing.

"I think if you look at the lads who came at a similar time last year, with Amad being one of them and Abdoullah who was so good in our last game, it has taken them all time. Jewison still hasn't quite cracked through that glass ceiling of getting in the team and yet showed those flashes in our last appearance for us. It takes time to acclimatise and become part of the group.

"What I can say is that they look like good footballers. Timmy looks fast, direct and positive. He's exciting, I have to try and squeeze him into a team where Trai Hume has been an outstanding footballer for us this year. Trai doesn't go bombing past Patrick, he stays inside and feeds him. We have to fit players in, and some games we might have to make those little changes so Patrick can come inside and Timmy can go bombing on.

"Again, he's had an injury and he's not fully fit right now. He won't be included in the matchday squad against QPR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They're not far away, but they need to play some footy, they need to play for our U21s and get up and running. But when I sit in my office with my board and move the players around, I feel I've got decisions to make."

Mowbray is also hopeful that summer signing Eliezer Mayenda will be fit join full training by the end of the month.