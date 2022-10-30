Dajaku started his first Championship game, with Mowbray eager to move Jack Clarke out to his preferred wing role.

The German winger came close to scoring with an excellent effort midway through the first half, driving an effort off the post with Ethan Hovarth well beaten in the Luton goal.

The 21-year-old came off in the second half after picking up a minor knock but had made an impression on his return.

"I brought him in because I needed legs in the team to get them off our backs, if that makes sense," Mowbray explained.

"They are a team that pushes and presses you back. We only really have Jack who can run in behind but I just feel like I'm letting him down when I play him there, because he's an 8 or 9/10 when he plays out on that left wing.

"So I want him out there and someone else through the middle. It's not natural for Leon either and he doesn't like playing with his back to goal, I actually started him off the right but you can see straight away how much Amad wants to get out there and then drive inside with the ball.

"Leon did alright, I was pleased, and I've told him what he needs to improve on. I want him to be a bit braver and I know that's quite the criticism, but I want him to use his head and he knows, we have that honesty with each other. As long as he knows why he isn't get picked then he knows what to work on, and if he does that and he bangs some goals in and he competes, then he plays.

"I've no favourites, no one who has to play. They just have to work hard and earn the right to play.

"And that's the same for the lads in the team, because if they don't do it then we've got these young lads behind them who are desperate to play."

