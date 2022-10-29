Amad started the game at Luton Town as the central striker but was quickly moved out to the right flank, where he was a constant threat and a driving force in Sunderland battling back to secure a point in the second half.

Mowbray says the 20-year-old earned his trust as he finished the game in the midfield three, and has urged him to build on a week where he has scored his first goal and secured back-to-back starts.

"Amazing, Amad, amazing," Mowbray said afterwards.

Sunderland winger Amad Diallo

"Not just for his talent and those shots that were flying in through the first half, their keeper has made some good saves. But for his intensity, his aggression to win the ball back, his willingness to run back and do the job for us.

"I've even trusted him to play in central midfield at the end there, with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts out wide, which says everything.

"It was really impressive and that's what he has to do. I keep saying to these lads that you have to play your way into the team. If you're not starting then make an impact, it's only your performance level that will make sure you start week in, week out."

Mowbray also said that the return of Ellis Simms, a second-half substitute, has made an instant impact on his side.

"We nearly scored straight away after Ellis came on, Jack Clarke has an effort cleared off the line," Mowbray said.

"Ellis gives us an outlet, so when we start our build up and the opposition press us, we have to the option to bypass their first five or six players.