The Everton loanee missed seven games with a toe injury before returning to the matchday squad and coming off the bench during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Luton.

Simms, 21, was then introduced at half-time as Sunderland beat Huddersfield 2-0 on Wednesday, before assisting Amad Diallo’s goal in stoppage time.

When asked about Simms in Friday’s press conference, and whether the forward is now ready to start, Mowbray said: “I think they are the conversations with him really.

Ellis Simms playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“He did train today and I always generally sit with him and say ‘give me your thoughts.’ We are two games away from an international break and it’s whether we feel as if we can risk, if that’s the right word ‘risk’ a potential start from him at a much higher intensity than coming off the bench.

“It’s whether we think it’s a gamble worth taking because we have a three-week break, which he will definitely have recovered and done the fitness work to be ready.

“I’ll discuss it. I haven’t really made a decision on whether we are going to think about starting him. I haven’t really had a chat with him and will see how he is after training today and talk to him in the morning.

“There is a chance he could start, there is a chance he could be on the bench again because I like the idea of having a bench that can either see a game out or can change a game and that hasn’t always been the case.

“Let’s see what team we pick and potential changes we have to help the course of the game.”

After hosting Cardiff this weekend, Sunderland’s final game before the World Cup break will come next Friday when the Black Cats travel to Birmingham.