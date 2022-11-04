This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland team to face Cardiff - including Ellis Simms: photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Cardiff City in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Stadium of Light?
The Black Cats won 1-0 at Huddersfield on Wednesday and moved up to 12th in the table after 18 matches.
Sunderland are still missing several first-team players, but will have Jack Clarke available again after the winger served his one-match suspension.
Ellis Simms may also be ready to make his first start following his return from an injury, after playing 45 minutes at Huddersfield.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Cardiff:
