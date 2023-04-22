Though West Brom will be without key striker Daryl Dike for Sunday's crucial clash, Mowbray is well aware that he will be facing a side with significant attacking talent and who have a formidable record from set plays.

That makes the absence of Danny Batth, who will miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury, an even bigger blow for the Black Cats.

It leaves January addition Anderson as one of his few available centre-halves, and there is still some doubt over Luke O'Nien's availability as he awaits the birth of his child.

Sunderland defender Joe Anderson

Mowbray has previously said that he believes Anderson could benefit from a loan move to set him up for the rigours of senior football, and that is likely a conversation that will be revisited in the summer depending on the club's recruitment.

For now, the head coach is likely to move Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin infield as he manages what has developed into something of an injury crisis.

"Joe is a wonderful footballer - he picks wonderful passes, he's really composed and he's a top character," Mowbray said.

"As I've said previously, my feeling is that he's just physically not quite ready for the Championship at this moment.

"It's a really tough, rough place and a tough, rough position to play and learn, which is why generally I send my defenders out on loan to get 40,50 games. As I've explained, we'll have that conversation with Joe after pre-season when we see where he's at.

"If he has to be involved and play between now and then, I will put him in, no problem. I just feel as if right at the heart of the defence, it's a big ask. One mistake or someone overpowering you, you can be judged very quickly. I'll always play young players but I don't want to overexpose them before they're ready because people can make their minds up. You have to be careful with young defenders and young goalkeepers.

"If Joe gets the opportunity to start a game or come on as he has for us recently, he has to be ready to do the job. I don't worry one iota about Joe in terms of when we're on the ball, he's got a wand of a left foot and he can help the team build and play, it's just very different to a Danny Batth or a Dan Ballard who are real powerhouses - Joe isn't there yet.

"But listen, if we need Joe to play we will absolutely put him in."