News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
11 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
12 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
13 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
17 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Tony Mowbray drops a Sunderland selection hint as injury woes mount ahead of West Brom trip

Tony Mowbray has said that Sunderland's defensive issues could yet hand Joe Anderson a route into the starting XI, though he has hinted that his preference will likely first and foremost to shuffle his more experienced options around.

By Phil Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Though West Brom will be without key striker Daryl Dike for Sunday's crucial clash, Mowbray is well aware that he will be facing a side with significant attacking talent and who have a formidable record from set plays.

That makes the absence of Danny Batth, who will miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury, an even bigger blow for the Black Cats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It leaves January addition Anderson as one of his few available centre-halves, and there is still some doubt over Luke O'Nien's availability as he awaits the birth of his child.

Sunderland defender Joe AndersonSunderland defender Joe Anderson
Sunderland defender Joe Anderson
Most Popular

Mowbray has previously said that he believes Anderson could benefit from a loan move to set him up for the rigours of senior football, and that is likely a conversation that will be revisited in the summer depending on the club's recruitment.

For now, the head coach is likely to move Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin infield as he manages what has developed into something of an injury crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Joe is a wonderful footballer - he picks wonderful passes, he's really composed and he's a top character," Mowbray said.

"As I've said previously, my feeling is that he's just physically not quite ready for the Championship at this moment.

"It's a really tough, rough place and a tough, rough position to play and learn, which is why generally I send my defenders out on loan to get 40,50 games. As I've explained, we'll have that conversation with Joe after pre-season when we see where he's at.

"If he has to be involved and play between now and then, I will put him in, no problem. I just feel as if right at the heart of the defence, it's a big ask. One mistake or someone overpowering you, you can be judged very quickly. I'll always play young players but I don't want to overexpose them before they're ready because people can make their minds up. You have to be careful with young defenders and young goalkeepers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If Joe gets the opportunity to start a game or come on as he has for us recently, he has to be ready to do the job. I don't worry one iota about Joe in terms of when we're on the ball, he's got a wand of a left foot and he can help the team build and play, it's just very different to a Danny Batth or a Dan Ballard who are real powerhouses - Joe isn't there yet.

"But listen, if we need Joe to play we will absolutely put him in."

Mowbray is facing difficult decisions at both ends of the pitch for Sunday's game, revealing that Joe Gelhardt has been managing a minor ankle problem 'for a few weeks'. One positive is that Edouard Michut is expected to return from a minor back complaint.

Related topics:Joe GelhardtTony MowbrayDaryl DikeSunderlandWest BromDan Ballard