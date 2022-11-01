The Manchester United loanee started up front against Luton Town but Mowbray quickly moved him onto the right wing, where he was a constant threat throughout the game.

Amad eventually finished the game in central midfield, which Mowbray said was testament to the discipline and work rate he had shown in the game.

The 20-year-old topped the charts for physical output on the afternoon and Mowbray believes he has shown to his team-mates his desire to make an impact.

"I think he got wrapped up in the game on Saturday emotionally and that was good to see," Mowbray said.

"His physical data, he was top in every aspect from distance covered to number of high-speed sprints, he was amazingly athletic as well as showing his talent.

"That bodes well for us and it accelerates him in my mind in terms of him being a starting player for us, beyond a young lad who I can bring off the bench.

"I'm hoping over time that's what happens with the other young lads as well, that you can get in a position where you can't leave them out the team because they're that good. At the moment they're still feeling their way in but with Amad, and maybe it is just because he's had more game time, he's in front and he looks to me like a first-team starter.

Amad made a big impression at Kenilworth Road

"You have to put them in bit-by-bit and then we you see that they're ready, you have to let them go. We're not quite there with them all yet."

The question for Mowbray is where exactly Amad, who looks most comfortable cutting in off the right flank, best fits into the starting XI. Amad's move into the central midfield at Kenilworth Road was largely to accommodate the introduction of Patrick Roberts, who is fit again after a minor hamstring issue.

The head coach wants to find ways for the two to play together on a more regular basis, despite them largely operating in a similar area of the pitch.

He said: "We had them on the pitch together the other day, and I have to find a way to continue that because they can both damage the opposition. They bring different qualities, Amad is dynamic and explosive, Patrick is clever and can jink past players. If you can get them down one side of the pitch with the right defender behind them, that is pretty formidable and I certainly wouldn't want to defend against them.

"That's a conundrum for me to work out, for sure."