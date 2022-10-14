Mowbray will again be without a senior striker as he looks to end a run of four games without a win for Sunderland. The Black Cats have drawn three of those games which the head coach believes is a reflection of a team generally performing well.

He is under no illusions, however, as to the challenge they are facing in the final third without Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

Manchester United loanee Amad is a key part of the attacking puzzle for Sunderland going forward but against Leeds United U21s on Monday night he operated from the right flank and Mowbray believes that is the position in which he is most comfortable.

Jack Clarke scored an excellent goal against Swansea City last weekend

Playing with a false nine initially delivered spectacular results at Reading but of late opposition teams have found it easier to play against, hence why Clarke moved through the middle for the second half at Swansea City.

He quickly got on the scoresheet, but also helped bring his team into the game with his willingness to make runs beyond the opposition defence.

It's a tempting option for Mowbray, particularly given the number of wingers he has fit and able to compete for Clarke's position.

"We've spoken about Amad, in terms of encouraging him to shoot more often rather than always looking to beat that extra player," Mowbray said.

"I do think he prefers to play off the right-hand side, cutting on his left foot. I watched him a lot at Rangers last season and played off the right. I don't think he's the kind of centre forward who plays off the shoulder, waiting patiently for the chance to burst in behind. I think he wants to get on the ball, chop onto that left foot. It's about trying to change habits of a lifetime with some of the players at the moment.

"We put Jack up front last week because he's a strong boy, stronger than he looks, I would suggest. He's fast and direct and we needed to stretch the pitch, to threaten the space behind them.

"With total respect it's hard to do that with the likes of Pritch and Embleton, because it's not their natural game."

Part of Mowbray's challenge is that teams are beginning to set up specifically to shut Clarke and Patrick Roberts down, the two biggest goal threats in the absence of Stewart and Simms.

"The team is functioning at a good level, but putting the ball in the back of the net in the last three or four has been a challenge for us," Mowbray said.

"Teams watch you, they see how you play, the last couple of opposition managers have told me how focused they have been on our wide attackers, seeing their threat. They've seen Patrick Roberts dancing inside and scoring at Reading, Jack Clarke the same.

"They're doubling up and focusing on that threat, so all of a sudden it becomes a more difficult challenge.

