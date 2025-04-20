Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans have voiced their opinions on Tommy Watson following last Friday’s game against Bristol City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Tommy Watson has been accused of snubbing Sunderland fans after the loss to Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Sunderland have agreed a deal to Watson to Brighton & Hove Albion. The deal will conclude when the transfer window opens on July 1st and brings an end to a long-running transfer saga, with the Premier League club attempting to sign the 18-year-old in the last two transfer windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson has remained available for selection between now and the end of the season before the deal goes through in the summer. The winger had 18 months left on his current professional contract, and with an extension deemed highly unlikely, the Black Cats decided to do business early.

The Echo understands that the structured deal could eventually secure the Black Cats in excess of £10 million, while the club have also secured a sell-on clause in the region of 20%. Watson has continued to play under Régis Le Bris and was selected to play against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Good Friday as 10-man Sunderland lost in the Championship game.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, after the game, Sunderland’s players applauded the away end at Ashton Gate, with Watson appearing to head down the tunnel early. This has been taken by some Black Cats supporters as a clear snub ahead of the attacker’s move to Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland AFC News and Banter Facebook page posted: “Was telling at the end of the game that all the players were applauding the fans and the 1st to duck out and very quickly was Watson. His departure coincided with the ref going off so the boos could have been for both. Hate to see a local young lad getting stick, but the performance today and the last few games have been utterly dreadful. His head and heart isn't in it one bit.”

Keith E Johnstone responded: “That should be his last game for SAFC and no longer in the squad, we cannot carry a player at this time. I'm sorry to say at times it was at times that we were playing with 9 men.”

Colin Jackson wrote: “Boos were defo for Watson. Walked off on his own whilst the rest of the squad/management were applauding the fans.”

Geraldine Giles said: “I dreaded it every time the ball came near him, everyone has off days, but it was obvious to anyone watching (on TV at least) that he just wasn't bothered about the game or the team!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Harbron commented: “A motivated, committed Watson may well be our best option due to injuries, but that's not what we're seeing. He should just pack his bags and start house hunting now.”

Anne Briggs argued: “It's a shame, I'm sure, as a Sunderland fan, he must want us to do well and want to leave on a high. I just think he's not good enough at this stage in his career, following injury, to make the impact he may want in a side which, in general, is below par. Supporters forget he is just a young kid who may have been over hyped. It’s Le Bris who picks him and should have seen he needed substituting today.”

Dean Howe said: “It's not his fault. It's Le Bris for playing him. I can totally understand his head being elsewhere. Yes, he's a professional and he's getting paid good money to play, but he doesn't want to get injured before his move. I'm sure he'd rather sit these last few games out, but he's being selected and he's doing the best he can under very strange circumstances.”

Your next Sunderland read: Bristol City boss delivers interesting verdict on red card, Eliezer Mayenda and Sunderland after comeback win