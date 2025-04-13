Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Swansea City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland took on Swansea City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon - and there were plenty of interesting moments before, during and after the game.

Sunderland fell to their second home defeat of the Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon. Ben Cabango’s second-half goal from a set piece proved the difference in a game low on quality and clear chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the more interesting moments that you may have missed as Sunderland took on Swansea City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon:

Ex-Sunderland man on the bench for Swansea City

Jon McLaughlin had a solid and largely well-regarded spell at Sunderland and was on the bench for Swansea City at the weekend. He joined Sunderland in the summer of 2018 following their relegation to League One and quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper made over 80 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland and played regularly during the club’sLeague One play-off final in 2019 and the EFL Trophy final the same season. Many fans felt the club should’ve done more to keep him. The Scot left Sunderland in the summer of 2020 after contract negotiations stalled, eventually joining Rangers. Former Black Cats transfer targets Josh Key and Liam Cullen started for the Swans.

Sunderland hands first Championship start to Harrison Jones

Régis Le Bris handed a first league start to midfielder Harrison Jones as Swansea City visited the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones was one of three changes to the Sunderland XI for the game, with Leo Hjelde, Milan Aleksic and Eliezer Mayenda dropping to the bench. Patrick Roberts and Wilson Isidor came into the XI alongside Jones. There was also a notable injury boost on the Sunderland bench, with Salis Abdul Samed back in the squad after a calf issue.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Jones continued his impressive rise to prominence having featured twice off the bench this season in the Championship against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City. The Sunderland fan also made his first senior appearance off the bench under Le Bris at the beginning of the season in the Carabao Cup and later made his first start in red and white against Stoke City in the FA Cup in January.

Tommy Watson booed by Sunderland fans

Tommy Watson was booed twice by Sunderland fans during the game against Swansea City. There was a smattering of boos when the winger’s name was read out before kick-off. The 19-year-old was then booed when he was brought off in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, Sunderland confirmed an agreement to transfer Watson to Brighton during the upcoming summer window. The deal is structured to potentially exceed £10million and includes a sell-on clause of approximately 20 per cent. Watson will remain with Sunderland for the remainder of the season before officially joining Brighton in the summer, but the timing of his decision to leave the club has not been taken well by fans.

In the January 2025 transfer window, Brighton made multiple bids for Watson but despite Watson's interest and even travelling south for a medical, Sunderland declined these offers, primarily due to their inability to secure a suitable replacement in time.

Luke O’Nien grumbles at Chris Mepham and Chris Rigg

It was a frustrating afternoon for Sunderland, who ended up losing at home against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats found themselves rattled in the first half by the Swans press. Indeed, Sunderland club captain Luke O’Nien could be gesticulating to teammate Chris Mepham after a bad pass around the 15-minute mark which resulted in Lewis O’Brien charging O’Nien down.

It resulted in a goal-kick in the end but O’Nien clearly wasn’t happy with his colleague. Things didn’t improve in the second half and O’Nien was seen grumbling once again, this time at Chris Rigg. O’Nien found himself in the left-back position and somewhat stuck with no out-all in sight and few willing runners. That prompted O’Nien to have words with Rigg for not giving him an exit option.

Your next Sunderland read: 'Vital': Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player rating photos with lots of 5s after Swansea City defeat