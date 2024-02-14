Three players to have featured for both Sunderland and Huddersfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland travel to Yorkshire tonight off the back of a crucial home win to face a Huddersfield side fighting for survival in the Championship.

These two clubs have seen a number of players cross paths throughout the years with both fluctuating between top flight and second division football.

We take a look at some of the players who have featured for both Sunderland AFC and Huddersfield Town through the years.

Alex Pritchard

Sunderland’s January departee Alex Pritchard is one of the most recent players to have played for both Sunderland and Huddersfield.

Pritchard joined Huddersfield from Norwich in January of 2018 for a fee rumored to be around the £12m mark in a move that didn’t work out for the now experienced Englishman.

The attacking midfielder spent three years at the club before putting an end to his miserable stay at Huddersfield, joining Sunderland on a free transfer ahead of the 21/22 League One season where he would go on to re-establish himself as a first team regular.

Marcus Stewart

Stewart is a player who is held in high regard for both Sunderland and Huddersfield following successful spells at both clubs. The forward made 138 appearances for the Terriers, notching an impressive 60 goals in that period before making a controversial move to rivals Ipswich Town.

Following Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League, Sunderland jumped at the chance to sign him in 2002. He went on to register a total of 40 goal contributions over a three year stay at the club.

Dean Whitehead

After coming through the youth ranks at Oxford United, Whitehead joined Sunderland in 2002 in a deal that saw the current League One side receive a fee of £150k following an FA tribunal.