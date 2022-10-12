Following promotion from League One, the Black Cats clearly needed to strengthen in key positions but wanted to do so by sticking to their recruitment strategy.

Over the last year Sunderland have predominantly signed young, up-and-coming players from clubs in higher divisions – an approach which has largely been welcomed on Wearside.

Still, there is always a need for balance in terms of the age and structure of the squad, and, two and a half months into the new campaign, it seems Sunderland have left themselves short in some areas.

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

Here are some of the decisions the Black Cats hierarchy got right following promotion to the second tier, and some which could prove costly:

Decisions that are paying off

Putting faith in Anthony Patterson

While Patterson established himself as Sunderland’s first-choice keeper at the end of the 2021/22 season in League One, there were question marks about his ability at Championship level.

The Black Cats had to weigh up whether to stick with the 22-year-old academy graduate as their first-choice option in pre-season, or bring in a more experienced keeper, such as free agent John Ruddy, to provide competition.

Following the departures of Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge, Sunderland needed to sign at least one new goalkeeper and opted to bring in 24-year-old Alex Bass from Portsmouth.

While Bass will have aspirations of claiming the No 1 jersey after signing a three-year deal on Wearside, he has acted as back-up so far.

In 13 Championship appearances Patterson has more than justified his place in the team, According to Wyscout, only Preston’s Freddie Woodman has prevented more goals in the Championship this season.

Re-signing the right players

At the end of last season it seemed fairly clear which players would be offered new contracts, yet Sunderland managed to agree fresh terms quickly.

Lynden Gooch, Patrick Roberts and Bailey Wright all re-signed for the club after playing a key part in the second half of the promotion campaign.

Gooch and Roberts, after a frustrating start to this season, have been regular starters in the Championship, while Wright provides admirable cover for Danny Batth at the heart of defence.

Sunderland also allowed Aiden McGeady to leave the club following the end of his contract. While the 35-year-old winger had provided some memorable moments, his time on Wearside had reached a natural conclusion.

In addition to their contract decisions, Sunderland managed to re-sign Jack Clarke following his loan spell on Wearside – a move which looks like an excellent piece of business following the 21-year-old’s impressive start to the campaign.

Finding Aji Alese

It was clear that West Ham fans rated Alese when it emerged he would be signing for Sunderland, and the defender has been one of the Black Cats’ standout performers in recent weeks.

An injury to Dennis Cirkin provided an opportunity for the 21-year-old to play on the left side of defence, where he has operated in a back three and as an attacking full-back.

Alese has shown composure in possession, while providing pace and physicality.

It’s still early days but he looks like a real find.

Decisions which could prove costly

Not signing another striker

It’s an issue which is hard to ignore as Sunderland continue to play without a recognised striker.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club were recruiting players for the side to play a 4-3-3 system this season, yet by the second week of the campaign both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms were playing up front together.

The change of formation meant the Black Cats needed at least one more striker option, while they were trying to re-sign Nathan Broadhead before he opted to join Wigan.

Yet by the final day of the transfer window Sunderland had accepted they wouldn’t be bringing in another No 9, a move which has left them desperately short up front.

While it has been argued that Amad, who has been more effective in wide positions, or Leon Dajaku could lead the line, neither has been convincing in the role following injuries to Simms and Stewart.

A lack of alternatives for Corry Evans

While Sunderland have made some exciting signings this summer, their squad still looks lopsided in certain areas.

In central midfield head coach Tony Mowbray can call upon Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton, Luke O’Nien, Abdoullah Ba, Edouard Michut, Jay Matete and Corry Evans, yet only the latter is viewed as a natural holding midfielder.

That has been a feeling inside the club as well, with Mowray admitting they were trying to sign cover for Evans on deadline day.

With the Sunderland captain set to miss this week’s match against Wigan due to suspension, we will see if the side are equipped to cope.

Not tying Ross Stewart down to a new contract

While this situation could still reach a positive resolution for all parties, there will be some concern that Stewart’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Sunderland do have the option to extend the striker’s contract by an extra year (until 2024), yet they won’t want it to get to that stage.

In the aftermath of the Black Cats’ promotion in May, Speakman told The Echo the club would hold talks with Stewart, 25, over a new deal, yet nothing has been agreed since.

Speakman was asked about the situation again at the start of September and expressed there are ‘ongoing, positive conversations.’

“We want it to be right for Ross and the football club. I'm sure that there's a sensible conclusion,” said Speakman.