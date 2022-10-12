The Black Cats’ transfer strategy has been clear to see, with the club predominately signing younger players with potential to improve.
All 10 of their summer additions were under the age of 25, with the hope there will be long-term benefits, even if it provides short-term dilemmas.
While it’s too early to judge if Sunderland’s summer transfer activity was a success, here’s how their new signings have fared so far.
1. Leon Dajaku - From Union Berlin
The Germans move to Sunderland was made permanent after he met the requirements during the 2021/22 season to trigger a clause in his contract. It's been a frustrating campaign so far for Dajaku, with the 21-year-old making just five Championship appearances off the bench and falling further down the pecking order following more new arrivals.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Daniel Ballard - From Arsenal
Despite suffering a foot injury which has kept him sidelined since August, the 23-year-old looks like a fine addition. Ballard made 31 Championship appearances for Millwall last season and started Sunderland's first three league games this season before the setback. He signed a three-year contract on Wearside, with a club option of a further year.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jack Clarke - From Tottenham
What a start to the season it's been for the 21-year-old. After a loan spell at Sunderland from Tottenham last season, Clarke has taken his game to another level since making the move to Wearside permanent. With four goals and four assists in 13 Championship games, few have made more goal contributions than the wideman this season. Signing Clarke on a four-year deal looks like an excellent piece of business.
Photo: Martin Swinney
4. Aji Alese - From West Ham
Another young player from a Premier League club who looks like an excellent find. Alese, 21, had to be patient for his opportunity at the start of this season but has impressed during five successive starts following an injury to Dennis Cirkin. Alese has also signed an initial three-year deal at Sunderland, with a club option of a further year.
Photo: Frank Reid