3. Jack Clarke - From Tottenham

What a start to the season it's been for the 21-year-old. After a loan spell at Sunderland from Tottenham last season, Clarke has taken his game to another level since making the move to Wearside permanent. With four goals and four assists in 13 Championship games, few have made more goal contributions than the wideman this season. Signing Clarke on a four-year deal looks like an excellent piece of business.

Photo: Martin Swinney