Sunderland have been handed a double injury concern after Régis Le Bris was forced into two substitutions within a matter of minutes during Saturday's game with Hull City.

The Black Cats withdraw Enzo Le Fée at half time with his side trailing 1-0, with Sky Sports reporting that the influential Frenchman had suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the first half. Sunderland opted to make a change as a precaution, in the hope that it prevents any significant damage. Le Fée was replaced by Romaine Mundle, making his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury of his own in November.

Sunderland then suffered another blow within minutes of the second half beginning. Dan Ballard made an excellent challenge to deny Kyle Joseph doubling Hull's advantage within minutes of the second half after the striker was played through on goal. The defender instantly called for treatment before limping away from the action on just his third start since returning from another injury. Ballard was replaced by Chris Mepham.