Live

Sunderland v Hull City: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats fall to first home defeat

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 15:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sunderland return to action at the Stadium of Light on Saturday against Hull City

It’s a crucial day in Sunderland’s bid for automatic promotion as they face Hull City this lunchtime.

Follow all the updates throughout the day below, starting with the confirmed team news around an hour before kick off...

Sunderland v Hull City LIVE

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 12:55 BSTUpdated 12:55 BST

Watch Hull's opener

A poor goal to concede - no two ways about it

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:01 BST

More from Le Bris

It’s possible that there’s some fatigue. It’s a long season and we’ve had a short squad. We can have a low point in our dynamic.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:01 BST

Le bris on Le Fee sub

It’s a hamstring injury. We’ll see tomorrow if it’s serious.

Dan is the same.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:00 BST

Le Bris reaction

The energy at the start was good. The own goal changed the dynamic of the game, after that the opponent used a low block.

We tried to break it but we didn’t find the solution.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:29 BST

Phil's full time verdict

Goodness me that was a tough watch. Sunderland create just a couple of second-half chances and have two new injury worries to add to the equation. They looked exhausted and completely short of inspiration in that second half. That's probably that for the top two.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:28 BST

CLOSE AND FULL TIME

Roberts whips a shot just wide of the far post, and that’s the final action of the game.

Hull win.

All over in the race for the top two?

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:24 BST

Sunderland almost break away, and Egan hauls down Isidor. Yellow card.

Three minutes left.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:22 BST

Neil finds Mundle in a decent crossing position, but he slices it onto the roof of the net.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:21 BST

Six minutes added on

Hull will be very happy with that given the number of stoppages we’ve had in the second half.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:20 BST

Hull see out another couple of Sunderland attacks.

This game is passing the hosts by.

Just over one minute of normal time to play - though there’s sure to be plenty added on.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:17 BST

Another chance goes begging

Mundle crosses and it drops for Isidor - but his effort flies well wide of the far post.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:14 BST

The game has definitely changed here. Sunderland are breaking towards Hull at will, and the visitors are now camped firmly in their own box.

Time is ticking, though. Seven minutes plus stoppage time to play.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:11 BST

HUGE CHANCE

Hume crosses again and its such a good delivery.

Somehow no one in a Sunderland shirt can meet it. They want a corner, but the referee awards a goal kick.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:10 BST

Final Hull sub

Regan Slater replaced Eliot Matazo.

Just over ten minutes to play.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:05 BST

HUGE CHANCE

Hull get in a defensive mess and Isidor tees up Mayenda.

He should square it but shoots on his right foot, and drags wide of the near post.

The goalkeeper is now finally booked for timewasting.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:04 BST

Lincoln has a cross deflected and Patterson claws away. Looked in trouble for a moment there.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 14:01 BST

And another!

Charlie Hughes went down while Hull made that sub.

After a period of treatment he’s subbed off. John Egan on.

ANOTHER long delay there, this game has been absolutely farcical at times.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 13:59 BST

Double Hull sub

Gustavo Puerta on for Kyle Joseph.

Joao Pedro on for Matt Crooks.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hull CityStadium of Light

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice