Sunderland v Hull City: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats fall to first home defeat
It’s a crucial day in Sunderland’s bid for automatic promotion as they face Hull City this lunchtime.
Follow all the updates throughout the day below, starting with the confirmed team news around an hour before kick off...
Sunderland v Hull City LIVE
Watch Hull's opener
A poor goal to concede - no two ways about it
More from Le Bris
It’s possible that there’s some fatigue. It’s a long season and we’ve had a short squad. We can have a low point in our dynamic.
Le bris on Le Fee sub
It’s a hamstring injury. We’ll see tomorrow if it’s serious.
Dan is the same.
Le Bris reaction
The energy at the start was good. The own goal changed the dynamic of the game, after that the opponent used a low block.
We tried to break it but we didn’t find the solution.
Phil's full time verdict
Goodness me that was a tough watch. Sunderland create just a couple of second-half chances and have two new injury worries to add to the equation. They looked exhausted and completely short of inspiration in that second half. That's probably that for the top two.
CLOSE AND FULL TIME
Roberts whips a shot just wide of the far post, and that’s the final action of the game.
Hull win.
All over in the race for the top two?
Sunderland almost break away, and Egan hauls down Isidor. Yellow card.
Three minutes left.
Neil finds Mundle in a decent crossing position, but he slices it onto the roof of the net.
Six minutes added on
Hull will be very happy with that given the number of stoppages we’ve had in the second half.
Hull see out another couple of Sunderland attacks.
This game is passing the hosts by.
Just over one minute of normal time to play - though there’s sure to be plenty added on.
Another chance goes begging
Mundle crosses and it drops for Isidor - but his effort flies well wide of the far post.
The game has definitely changed here. Sunderland are breaking towards Hull at will, and the visitors are now camped firmly in their own box.
Time is ticking, though. Seven minutes plus stoppage time to play.
HUGE CHANCE
Hume crosses again and its such a good delivery.
Somehow no one in a Sunderland shirt can meet it. They want a corner, but the referee awards a goal kick.
Final Hull sub
Regan Slater replaced Eliot Matazo.
Just over ten minutes to play.
HUGE CHANCE
Hull get in a defensive mess and Isidor tees up Mayenda.
He should square it but shoots on his right foot, and drags wide of the near post.
The goalkeeper is now finally booked for timewasting.
Lincoln has a cross deflected and Patterson claws away. Looked in trouble for a moment there.
And another!
Charlie Hughes went down while Hull made that sub.
After a period of treatment he’s subbed off. John Egan on.
ANOTHER long delay there, this game has been absolutely farcical at times.
Double Hull sub
Gustavo Puerta on for Kyle Joseph.
Joao Pedro on for Matt Crooks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.