This is why Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku were absent for Sunderland on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winchester in particular looks likely to be fit for the opening day visit of Coventry City next Sunday, while Leon Dajaku may require further assessment on a minor muscle complaint.

Sunderland controlled most of the game at The Wham Stadium but defensive lapses allowed John Coleman's side to turn the tide.

"Carl Winchester was just missing through illness, and we're hopeful that he'll be back for Hartlepool United on Monday," Neil said.

Carl Winchester is expected to be back in action soon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Leon Dajaku just felt an issue with his thigh, so that's why he was missing."

Neil is expected to heavily rotate his side on Monday night, ensuring a balance of minutes across the squad as the pre-season campaign comes to a conclusion.