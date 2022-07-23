Loading...

This is why Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku were absent for Sunderland on Saturday

Alex Neil says Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku should be back in action soon after missing the 2-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:55 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:55 pm

Winchester in particular looks likely to be fit for the opening day visit of Coventry City next Sunday, while Leon Dajaku may require further assessment on a minor muscle complaint.

Sunderland controlled most of the game at The Wham Stadium but defensive lapses allowed John Coleman's side to turn the tide.

"Carl Winchester was just missing through illness, and we're hopeful that he'll be back for Hartlepool United on Monday," Neil said.

Carl Winchester is expected to be back in action soon

"Leon Dajaku just felt an issue with his thigh, so that's why he was missing."

Neil is expected to heavily rotate his side on Monday night, ensuring a balance of minutes across the squad as the pre-season campaign comes to a conclusion.

Other than Niall Huggins, the Black Cats at this stage have no other injury concerns ahead of the Championship kick off.

