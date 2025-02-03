Sunderland are prepared for a busy end to the January transfer window on Monday

It looks set to be one of the most important days of Sunderland's campaign, both on and off the pitch.

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at The Riverside on Monday night in a stern test of the promotion credentials, but the build up and potentially the immediate aftermath of the game will be dominated by transfer deadline day. The window will close about an hour after full time, and Sunderland's prospects of reaching the Premier League may well depend on a strong finish.

It is possible, and perhaps even likely, that it will be a day of high drama without that many done deals. The Black Cats still want to reinforce their forward line, but have been clear from the off that they will walk away and trust what they have if they cannot land a high-calibre target capable of immediately impacting the first team. They have been ambitious in this window and that reaped a significant early reward when Enzo Le Fée agreed to join an initial loan from AS Roma, but a handful of striker targets have come and gone. Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon joined Sheffield United; Chuba Akpom went to Lille. It seems highly likely that at some stage on deadline day Marcus Edwards will join Burnley. It has been a high risk, high reward approach from the Black Cats who are often competing against teams with deeper pockets and playing in a higher division - even in Europe in some cases

Régis Le Bris feels Sunderland will be taking a risk by not strengthening his forward line, which is susceptible to any further injuries. As such, he has said that they will be active until the last moments of the window and that they remain open minded in terms of the positions they recruit in. Ideally, they would probably recruit one player who can fill a few roles across the frontline, adding some depth while keeping the battle for selection fiercely competitive. They may yet recruit a striker and a winger, however, if they feel that is the best way forward in terms of the players available. Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns is known to be one potential target, though the the striker is also of interest to other Championship clubs and they may well be able to offer greater guarantees of playing time between now and the end of the campaign.

Sunderland will need to sign two players if, and it remains a big if, Tommy Watson departs on deadline day. Brighton have revived their long-standing interest in the winger over recent days but so far their bids are believed to have fallen short of Sunderland's valuation. It is a tricky dilemma for the Black Cats, as Watson only has 18 months left on his current deal and the potential sums on offer are vast given his lack of senior experience. However, the reality is that he has a very important part to play between now and the end of the season (he is around a week away from returning to full training) in a position where there is currently not a lot of cover. Given the number of clubs interested, it seems a fair bet that there would still be a very good offer on the table in the summer if he has still not signed a new contract at that stage. So he's expected to stay as things stand, but there is an acceptance that he will leave should the valuation be met. Right now, you can't rule that out.

Sunderland are braced for a flurry of interest in their best young players, Trai Hume being linked with Fulham over the weekend unlikely to be the last headline involving a Sunderland starlet. This has been something of a theme of recent deadline days, but supporters can take some reassurance from the fact that the Black Cats have for a period of time now been firm in resisting late interest. Only when a player has been nearing the end of their deal (Stewart, Clarke and now possibly Watson) have they been forced into action but the vast majority of the squad right now are on long-term contracts. Le Bris has been clear all month that his squad are focused on the promotion push and have no interest in departing mid-season. There's no reason to believe that has changed over the last few days.

There are likely to be some less high profile departures on the final day of the window, with Le Bris confirming last Friday that the club has fielded a lot of interest in Abdoullah Ba. All parties will be eager to find a resolution on deadline day, whether it is a loan or a permanent deal. Jewison Bennette is another contender to leave the club with his prospects of first-team football remote. Some of the club's best academy players could also leave on loan, though it's worth noting that the club will still have the option to secure temporary moves to the National League even after the window closes tomorrow night.

It is going to be a long and exhausting day for everyone involved with Sunderland, and the stakes are high. Though we should end by noting that Le Bris has made clear how happy he is with his squad in general, particularly with the prospect of some key players returning from injury in the coming weeks. Sunderland have work to do but by and large they're in a good place.