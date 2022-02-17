'Captain, leader, legend' - Gutted Sunderland supporters react to the news that Kevin Ball has left the club

The 57-year-old was loved by supporters who watched him first play for the Black Cats, before taking up a variety of roles behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light.

During a nine-year playing spell on Wearside, Ball racked up over 300 appearances and many supporters took to social media to express their best wishes to the departing legend that ‘emodied’ and ‘epitomised’ the club:

@andrewbrowng92: Captain, leader, legend! What a bloke, epitomised everything we as fans want to see from those that represent the club. Ooo Bally Bally!

@thedevilsdigit: One of the best professionals I have ever seen play for Sunderland. He was a leader who others followed without question on the pitch. Watched some of the best football by a Sunderland team under his captaincy. Thank you Sir & good luck.

@eab1992: All the best Bally. Red and white through and through. Legend

@Sunderlandoful: All the very best Bally. You embodied everything that it meant to be a Sunderland player. Thank you for giving most of your life to our club. #safc

Sunderland caretaker manager Kevin Ball looks on prior to the match between Sunderland and Liverpool on September 29, 2013 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

@neil_hewitson: True legend. Loved watching him play, leading the team with iron determination and a love of our club and fans. Fully reciprocated by us all. Gutted he is going, wish he could still play and show this team just what Sunderland means.

One further thing that Ball was seemingly been famous for during his time at Sunderland is his handshake. Supporters Stephen Gray, Gerald Humphries and Chris Fryatt all took to Twitter to share their similar experiences of Ball’s famous handshake:

@graystephen1: “I shook his hand at Selhurst when we got relegated, he nearly broke my hand.”

@geraldh1954: “Incredible bloke on and off pitch. Met him in the metro centre with my son after the iconic Newcastle match where Kevin Phillips chipped the goal keeper. My son stills remember that handshake.”

@ChrisFryatt: Worked with Bally a lot during my time at @SunderlandAFC and @SAFCFoL and really sorry to hear he's leaving the club. A really genuine fella and true gent with the hardest handshake known to man. 'Legend' doesn't do him justice.

