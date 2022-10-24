The Black Cats squandered a first-half lead after goals from Amad and Dan Neil, with Burnley scoring four times after the interval.

Nathan Tella, substitute Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Josh Brownhill all got on the scoresheet for Vincent Kompany’s side, as The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 13 Championship games.

Kompany’s decision to bring on Benson in place of Ashley Barnes at half-time was praised on the highlights show, while Burnley’s strength in depth was also highlighted after Jack Cork and Jay Rodreguiz came off the visitors’ bench.

Sunderland players Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton. Picture by FRANK REID

On Benson’s impact, studio guest and former Wolves winger Matt Jarvis said: “He’s made a massive impact.

“He’s come on, scored the equaliser. He sets up Josh Brownhill for the fourth goal, who is also on his best scoring season and has scored five already playing a bit further forward.

“They are able to bring these players on. Cork and Rodreguiz came on as well, Premier League quality makes such a difference.

On Burnley’s form this season, former Reading winger Jobi McAnuff added: “They’ve dropped 12 points from being in the lead so far this season and all of those games were draws.

“When you look at Burnley, and we talk about maybe a lack of consistency, I think they have been the most consistent.

“Yes they have drawn too many games but they have dominated games week in, week out and it’s just getting that balance right to find that killer instinct and finish teams off.