Tony Mowbray’s side were excellent in the opening 45 minutes as they pressed effectively from the front and stopped Burnley’s possession-based game.

Goals from Amad and Neil gave Sunderland a deserved lead at the Stadium of Light, yet the hosts conceded four times after the interval.

“I think the first half was really good and being 2-0 up after 20 minutes I felt we played really well throughout that half,” said Neil after the match.

Dan Neil and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID

“I just feel like in the second half we didn’t really have that clarity as a team in what we were doing. I just felt as if half of the team were pressing high and half of the team were dropping off.

“I don’t think we really got it together in that second half and we got punished for it.”

Sunderland’s problems in recent weeks have been in the final third of the pitch, with strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms unavailable due to injuries.

Against Burnley, though, the Black Cats’ encountered problems at the back, with the visitors’ first goal, scored by Southampton loanee Nathan Tella coming from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously when your two strikers go down you're looking for other players to contribute with goals and I have been gutted so far that I haven’t been able to get on the scoresheet,” said Neil when discussing his first goal of the season.

“It was a bit of a bittersweet moment to get on the scoresheet. Obviously I’m delighted to get my first goal of the season but the way we lost that game kind of takes the gloss off it.

On the absence of Stewart and Simms, Neil added: “I think in all the games we are getting into good areas but don’t really have that killer instinct in the box that them two bring.

“At the end of the day we have to find ways to score goals and we have. There have been a few 0-0s and blanks but in the main we have scored goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was at the other end which caused us a problem.”

Tella’s goal five minutes into the second half was the third goal Sunderland have conceded from a set piece in as many matches, while Sunderland’s lack of height was once again highlighted.

“I think set pieces at both ends. You saw against Burnley and against Blackburn it was two set piece goals,” said Neil when discussing the issue.

“It’s tough because we generally do have quite a small team and technical players. We can’t really do much about that and have to find a way to get points on the board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the defeats will hurt all members of the Sunderland squad, Neil perhaps feels them more than most playing for his boyhood club.

“It affects all the lads because it’s your job and you want to win football games,” he said.

“Obviously being a local lad it does weigh on your shoulders and ruin your Saturday night, especially with us being 2-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad