Evans picked up his fifth booking of the season during the side’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea, resulting in a one-game suspension.

The rule applies for any player who picks up five bookings in the league before the 19th Championship game of the season.

For Sunderland that will come when they host Cardiff on November 5.

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Swansea. Picture by FRANK REID

Two other Black Cats players are also close to a one-game suspension, with Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien both on four yellow cards for the season.

Clarke was booked for diving in the closing stages of the Swansea match but says he felt contact before going down in the penalty area.

“To be honest, I think if he gives the penalty, it's a soft penalty, but I haven't dived,” said Clarke after the match.

“I felt a little bit of contact after I've got round him so I feel like personally I'd have had no need to dive.

“I could have put a ball across but it was just a frustrating game throughout.”

Jay Matete and Lynden Gooch have both picked up three yellow cards in the league this season.

