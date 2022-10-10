These are the two other Sunderland players close to a suspension - with midfielder set to miss Wigan clash
Sunderland captain Corry Evans will be suspended for this weekend’s game against Wigan Athletic – while two other Black Cats players are walking a disciplinary tightrope.
Evans picked up his fifth booking of the season during the side’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea, resulting in a one-game suspension.
The rule applies for any player who picks up five bookings in the league before the 19th Championship game of the season.
For Sunderland that will come when they host Cardiff on November 5.
Two other Black Cats players are also close to a one-game suspension, with Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien both on four yellow cards for the season.
Clarke was booked for diving in the closing stages of the Swansea match but says he felt contact before going down in the penalty area.
“To be honest, I think if he gives the penalty, it's a soft penalty, but I haven't dived,” said Clarke after the match.
“I felt a little bit of contact after I've got round him so I feel like personally I'd have had no need to dive.
“I could have put a ball across but it was just a frustrating game throughout.”
Jay Matete and Lynden Gooch have both picked up three yellow cards in the league this season.
Players who receive 10 yellow cards before the 37th league game of the campaign will serve a two-match suspension, while players who pick up 15 yellow cards before the final day of the regular season will be handed a three-match suspension.