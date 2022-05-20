Loading...
Wycombe striker Sam Vokes celebrates after scoring against MK Dons.

The Wycombe Wanderers side which is expected to face Sunderland in the League One play-off final at Wembley

Sunderland will face Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final – but how will the opposition line up at Wembley?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:06 pm

Gareth Ainsworth’s side beat MK Dons 2-1 on aggregate over two legs in the semi-finals and had gone on a 13-match unbeaten run before losing 1-0 at Stadium MK.

The Chairboys started the season playing with a back three but have switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation in recent weeks.

To find out more we caught up with Wycombe reporter James Richings from Bucks Free Press to get his predicted line-up for the match.

Here’s who is expected to start for The Chairboys:

1. GK: David Stockdale

The 36-year-old kept 18 clean sheets during the regular League One season, the joint highest along with Plymouth's Michael Cooper, and conceded just once in Wycombes' two play-off games against MK Dons.

Photo: Michael Steele

2. RB: Jason McCarthy

After a few games out of the side earlier in the season, the 26-year-old has started Wycombe's last 15 matches, which included a 13-match unbeaten run.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

3. CB: Ryan Tafazolli

A 6 ft 5 centre-back who is effective in both boxes. The 30-year-old defender opened the scoring in the first leg of Wycombe’s League One play-off semi-final against MK Dons.

Photo: Clive Rose

4. CB: Anthony Stewart

The 29-year-old centre-back has been at Wycombe since 2015 and made 291 appearances for the club in the heart of defence.

Photo: Marc Atkins

