Gareth Ainsworth’s side beat MK Dons 2-1 on aggregate over two legs in the semi-finals and had gone on a 13-match unbeaten run before losing 1-0 at Stadium MK.

The Chairboys started the season playing with a back three but have switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation in recent weeks.

To find out more we caught up with Wycombe reporter James Richings from Bucks Free Press to get his predicted line-up for the match.

Here’s who is expected to start for The Chairboys:

1. GK: David Stockdale The 36-year-old kept 18 clean sheets during the regular League One season, the joint highest along with Plymouth's Michael Cooper, and conceded just once in Wycombes' two play-off games against MK Dons. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. RB: Jason McCarthy After a few games out of the side earlier in the season, the 26-year-old has started Wycombe's last 15 matches, which included a 13-match unbeaten run. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

3. CB: Ryan Tafazolli A 6 ft 5 centre-back who is effective in both boxes. The 30-year-old defender opened the scoring in the first leg of Wycombe’s League One play-off semi-final against MK Dons. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. CB: Anthony Stewart The 29-year-old centre-back has been at Wycombe since 2015 and made 291 appearances for the club in the heart of defence. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales