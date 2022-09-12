A month later the Black Cats had made four more additions before the conclusion of the summer transfer window, yet not necessarily in the positions you would have expected.

The arrivals of teenagers Jewison Bennette, Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba only emphasised the club’s strategy to invest in young talent, while Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has just turned 20.

Still, while Sunderland were keen not to create a bloated squad which left players on the fringes, there are clearly still gaps within the group.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

While Ba is seen as a deep-lying midfielder, Bennette and Diallo will provide further options in attacking wide areas, while Michut has operated as a creative midfielder.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has said the club were looking to make two more signings on deadline day, one of which would have provided cover in for Corry Evans, and another who would have bolstered Sunderland’s defensive options following Daniel Ballard’s injury setback. Neither came to fruition, though.

As a result, the Black Cats have been left extremely light in some areas. While Sunderland have played without their captain this season, it was clear at the start of the summer that Evans was the club’s only recognised holding midfielder.

With Niall Huggins also sidelined through injury, it’s also been apparent for some time that Dennis Cirkin is the squad’s only recognised left-back following the sale of Denver Hume in January.

And with Cirkin set to miss the side’s next two matches with a hamstring injury, it will be tougher for Mowbray to change his side’s shape and play with a back four. Aji Alese is likely to receive more game time, yet the left-footed defender has predominantly played as a centre-back rather than as a full-back after coming through the ranks at West Ham.

The other position where Sunderland’s squad clearly looks light is up front, following Ross Stewart’s significant setback.

While Mowbray has said the club weren’t looking to sign another forward on deadline day, the Black Cats were hopeful they could re-sign Nathan Broadhead before the forward instead joined Wigan.

A key factor in Sunderland’s promising start to the season had been their ability to play with two natural strikers in Stewart and Ellis Simms, yet a lack of alternatives means Mowbray will have to change his side’s approach.

Sunderland will hope the signing of Diallo and Leon Dajaku’s return to fitness will provide extra options up front, yet clearly they are not direct replacements for Stewart.

The Black Cats’ strategy to predominantly recruit younger players has brought success over the last year, with the likes of Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke looking like fine acquisitions. Still, there will always be a balance to be struck between youth and experience.

Danny Batth (31), Evans (32) and Alex Pritchard (29) have formed the spine of Sunderland's team this season, while Lynden Gooch (26) and Luke O’Nien (27) have years of experience playing for Sunderland.