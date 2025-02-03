Sunderland are likely to finalise a few transfer deals in the final hours of the transfer window

Sunderland remain confident of concluding a deadline-day swoop for Jayden Danns.

The Liverpool youngster had interest from a number of Championship clubs but the Black Cats moved ahead in the race to sign the 19-year-old this morning. Danns has been part of the senior group at Anfield this season and Sunderland believe he can add strong competition for Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda in the closing stages of the campaign.

Danns had his medical at the Academy of Light earlier today, and will sign a new contract at Liverpool before joining Sunderland on loan. There will be no option or obligation to buy included in the deal. The deal is expected to be announced in the coming hours after the conclusion of Sunderland's game with Middlesbrough.

There are likely to be some other confirmed transfers in the hours ahead, with winger Abdoullah Ba expected to join Ligue 2 side Dunkerque on loan until the end of the season. Ba was not part of Le Bris's plans and the Black Cats hope that regular game time between now and the end of the campaign will help attract some permanent suitors this summer. Similarly, it's understood that Jewison Bennette could go out on loan - with Sunderland holding talks today to determine what the best move for the young winger is. A move to the EFL is preferred.

Defender Joe Anderson has been in talks with Exeter City in recent days after the Black Cats struck an agreement with the League One club for a permanent deal late last week, but it appears at this stage as if the player has opted against the move. Time will tell whether that remains the case after the deadline.

While it is of course a fast-moving picture at this stage of the window, further incomings are considered unlikely at this stage. Though Brighton have made some significant offers for Tommy Watson in recent days, they did not quite reach Sunderland's valuation and with the Black Cats unable to secure a replacement they were not comfortable sanctioning the 18-year-old's departure. A late change is possible if Brighton do up their bid again considerably, but is unlikely.

'Deal sheets' are no longer operational in the EFL, which means that all deals must be concluded by 11pm to go through. However, clubs are free to announce their deals after that point.