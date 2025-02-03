Sunderland transfer news: Jayden Danns latest explained as Black Cats conclude late business
It’s a huge day in Sunderland’s campaign, both and off the pitch.
We’ll be bringing you live updates from The Riverside tonight as the Black Cats take on Middlesbrough in a massive promotion clash, as well as all of the transfer latest on deadline day. There could be a number of done deals on Wearside, and you can follow it all below.
Middlesbrough v Sunderland LIVE: Updates from The Riverside plus deadline-day latest
That's all
We’re expecting Jayden Danns to be announced tomorrow.
So that’s a wrap. While Charlton Athletic pursued a late deal for Jewison Bennette, they ran out of time and so that won’t be going through.
DONE DEAL
Abdoullah Ba’s loan to USL Dunkerque has been confirmed.
Here’s what Kristjaan Speakman has said:
After playing regularly throughout his first two seasons at the Club, first-team opportunities have been limited for Abdoullah this season. We hope this move will be a platform for him to earn regular playing time before he returns to Sunderland at the end of the campaign. We wish him well and look forward to reviewing his progress throughout the next few months.
Update!
Understand Jayden Danns deal all on track - no late hiccups and progressed as hoped. Just needs announcing, which should happen tomorrow.
Transfer update
So that's the window shut... worth remembering that though deals have to be done by now, they can be announced whenever club likes (even tomorrow). Not heard anything to suggest Danns hasn't happened. Ba's loan exit also expected, might be one or two other fringe players moving too.
Le Bris on Middlesbrough win
Here’s what he just told me about the win:
I think that Middlesbrough started very well, they played really good football. We expected this but when you are on the pitch, you have to manage the situation. They played very well in the first half and we conceded many situations, I think we were lucky not to concede a second goal. We stayed in the game but we were a little bit impatient, we knew they were good in possession with the ability to pin the central corridor and play out wide, in behind, through.
Maybe we lost our patience in this period and were sloppy on the ball. Progressively, we got back into the game but not enough for this contest, this team."During half time we spoke about the character we needed, that we needed more passion and more confidence. The second half was very good, I think. It was an intense game against a strong game, away from home. We had to play with passion to find that extra percent. We knew that this would make the difference.
FULL TIME
WHAT A WIN
Sunderland are in but Poveda falls over. Has to take a booking. Oh dear...
93 minutes to play
Sunderland standing firm.
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON
It’s going to be tense.
Sunderland spring Mayenda clear, and Travers saves well.
89 mins
It has been their achilles heel all season. Can Sunderland hold on?!
Sunderland sub
Poveda on for Roberts.
87 MINUTES
ENZO LE FEE WHAT HAVE YOU DONE.
HE TAKES A TOUCH HE HAS NO RIGHT TOO. FIRES IN THE CROSS AND GILES SMASHES INTO HIS OWN NET.
GOALLLLLLLLLLL
SUNDERLAND LEAD
Nice play around Middlesbrough’s box from Sunderland and Hume’s effort is eventually saved by Travers.
Sunderland sub
Eliezer Mayenda replaces Wilson Isidor. Massive shift from the Sunderland striker - and what a goal.
80 mins
Really nice work from Roberts on the near side to win a corner.
Nasty foul from Burgzorg to stop Neil breaking free. Yellow card.