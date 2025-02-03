I think that Middlesbrough started very well, they played really good football. We expected this but when you are on the pitch, you have to manage the situation. They played very well in the first half and we conceded many situations, I think we were lucky not to concede a second goal. We stayed in the game but we were a little bit impatient, we knew they were good in possession with the ability to pin the central corridor and play out wide, in behind, through.

Maybe we lost our patience in this period and were sloppy on the ball. Progressively, we got back into the game but not enough for this contest, this team."During half time we spoke about the character we needed, that we needed more passion and more confidence. The second half was very good, I think. It was an intense game against a strong game, away from home. We had to play with passion to find that extra percent. We knew that this would make the difference.