1. GOALKEEPER MOVEMENT

Alex Neil spoke earlier this summer of the need to replace Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann, and with only Alex Bass arriving it raises the possibility of another addition before the end of the window. What you would also say is that Anthony Patterson's excellence means that this no longer looks like anything near the priority it was a month or so ago before Bass was signed from Portsmouth. Patterson has looked every inch a Championship goalkeeper and looks very unlikely to be shifted any time soon. A serious, serious prospect for Sunderland. What a new arrival might do is allow Jacob Carney to go on loan, which is something he probably needs at this stage of his career. Priority Rating: Medium to low

Photo: FRANK REID