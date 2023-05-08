News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
19 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
21 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.

The Sunderland team to play Preston as Tony Mowbray manage defensive injuries: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Preston on Monday - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Deepdale?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 07:27 BST

The Black Cats have to win to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Coventry or Millwall drop points.

Sunderland did come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light last time out and have now taken 22 points from losing positions this season.

Mowbray still has several first-team players unavailable for the fixture against Preston, yet his side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

Was beaten from two set-pieces against Watford in a game where Sunderland didn’t concede many other chances.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Was beaten from two set-pieces against Watford in a game where Sunderland didn’t concede many other chances. Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Has slotted back into a right-back position due to the squad’s defensive injuries, with Trai Hume moving into a more central position.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Has slotted back into a right-back position due to the squad’s defensive injuries, with Trai Hume moving into a more central position. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Has moved into a centre-back position in recent weeks, following Danny Batth’s season-ending injury.

3. CB: Trai Hume

Has moved into a centre-back position in recent weeks, following Danny Batth’s season-ending injury. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Continues to play as a centre-back with Batth and Dan Ballard unavailable. Was the oldest player in the starting XI against Watford at just 28.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Continues to play as a centre-back with Batth and Dan Ballard unavailable. Was the oldest player in the starting XI against Watford at just 28. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Tony MowbraySunderlandPrestonDeepdaleCoventryMillwallStadium of LightWatford