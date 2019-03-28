The Sunderland team fans think Jack Ross should name for the Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth

There are a number of selection dilemmas across the pitch for Jack Ross but, in a series of polls on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, we asked fans which side they would name for the Wembley final. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who they believe should get the nod against Portsmouth:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin There's no surprises in goal, where 87% of Sunderland fans want to see the impressive McLaughlin start between the sticks.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien The fans' favourite has been a revelation since Jack Ross moved him to right-back, and 89% of supporters said they wanted to see O'Nien start in a similar position at Wembley.

3. LB: Reece James Despite competition in this area from the returning Denver Hume and Bryan Oviedo, 46% of supporters suggested they wanted James to remain in the side against Portsmouth.

4. CB: Jack Baldwin In and out of the Sunderland side in recent weeks, 45% of supporters urged Ross to give Baldwin the nod at centre back ahead of the trip to the national stadium.

