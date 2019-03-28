Sunderland fans have named the side they think Jack Ross should name against Portsmouth

The Sunderland team fans think Jack Ross should name for the Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth

Sunderland head to Wembley to face Portsmouth this weekend - and supporters have been having their say on which team Jack Ross should name for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

There are a number of selection dilemmas across the pitch for Jack Ross but, in a series of polls on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, we asked fans which side they would name for the Wembley final. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who they believe should get the nod against Portsmouth:

There's no surprises in goal, where 87% of Sunderland fans want to see the impressive McLaughlin start between the sticks.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

There's no surprises in goal, where 87% of Sunderland fans want to see the impressive McLaughlin start between the sticks.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The fans' favourite has been a revelation since Jack Ross moved him to right-back, and 89% of supporters said they wanted to see O'Nien start in a similar position at Wembley.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien

The fans' favourite has been a revelation since Jack Ross moved him to right-back, and 89% of supporters said they wanted to see O'Nien start in a similar position at Wembley.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Despite competition in this area from the returning Denver Hume and Bryan Oviedo, 46% of supporters suggested they wanted James to remain in the side against Portsmouth.

3. LB: Reece James

Despite competition in this area from the returning Denver Hume and Bryan Oviedo, 46% of supporters suggested they wanted James to remain in the side against Portsmouth.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In and out of the Sunderland side in recent weeks, 45% of supporters urged Ross to give Baldwin the nod at centre back ahead of the trip to the national stadium.

4. CB: Jack Baldwin

In and out of the Sunderland side in recent weeks, 45% of supporters urged Ross to give Baldwin the nod at centre back ahead of the trip to the national stadium.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3