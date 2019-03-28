The Sunderland team fans think Jack Ross should name for the Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth
Sunderland head to Wembley to face Portsmouth this weekend - and supporters have been having their say on which team Jack Ross should name for the Checkatrade Trophy final.
There are a number of selection dilemmas across the pitch for Jack Ross but, in a series of polls on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, we asked fans which side they would name for the Wembley final. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who they believe should get the nod against Portsmouth:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
There's no surprises in goal, where 87% of Sunderland fans want to see the impressive McLaughlin start between the sticks.