You simply have to catch The Sunderland Story at The Empire Theatre while you can after the club’s Wembley win

Sunderland fans looking to keep the Wembley buzz alive need look no further than the Empire Theatre, where The Sunderland Story is entering its final few performances, and there’s never been a better time to see it.

The stage show, which charts the rich and emotional history of Sunderland AFC, has become the perfect companion to the club’s thrilling return to the Premier League. Following the unforgettable play-off final win over Sheffield United and the dramatic semi-final against Coventry City, The Sunderland Story is the ideal way to relive it all, celebrate the club’s journey, and keep that adrenaline pumping.

Performed with passion and pride by local actors Ainsley Fannen, James Headley, Michael McNally and others, the show feels genuinely rooted in Wearside. Their connection to the club shines through every moment, and it’s clear this is more than just a job; it’s a love letter to Sunderland.

I’ve now seen the show twice, once before the Sheffield United final and once after. It hits differently post-Wembley. The newly revised ending, updated to include the stunning scenes from the national stadium, is electric. It will have you out of your seat, singing with pride and emotion. It’s a powerful tribute to the city, the club, and the generations of fans who live and breathe red and white.

There have also been some iconic special guests gracing the stage and audience, including members of the legendary 1973 FA Cup-winning side Richie Pitt, Micky Horswill, and Jimmy Montgomery, alongside club legend Gary Bennett. Kevin Phillips is confirmed for one of the closing shows this week, adding even more incentive to make a return visit. The Sunderland Story closes on Saturday evening, don’t miss your chance to be part of it. It’s the perfect tonic for anyone still coming down from Wembley and a celebration every Black Cats fan deserves to experience. You can buy your tickets now by clicking this link.

My first impressions of The Sunderland Story

Framed around the funeral of a beloved grandfather and lifelong Sunderland supporter, the play uses this moment of reflection to journey through the club’s legacy, from its formation under Scottish schoolteacher James Allan to the present day.

What makes this production so special is how it brings the city's footballing heritage to life in ways that feel both familiar and fresh. It provides powerful imagery to moments in the club’s history that fans have only imagined before, from Sunderland’s early league title wins to clever, tongue-in-cheek nods to the long-standing debate about whether the club was founded in 1879 or 1888. It gives life to scenes that, until now, had only existed in thought.

It’s full of that unique Sunderland humour, dry, sharp, and genuinely funny, and even the few moments where things didn't go perfectly on stage were met with laughter and humility from the cast, only adding to the charm of the show. The actors deliver energetic and heartfelt performances throughout, capturing the pride and resilience of a fanbase that’s seen it all. From the highs of the 1973 FA Cup triumph to the struggles and spirit that define the club today, this play is as much about the people of Sunderland as it is about football.

