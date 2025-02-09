The Sunderland players close to two-game suspension ahead of Championship run-in

Everything you need to know about yellow cards and suspensions ahead of the Championship run-in

Sunderland currently have some players close to a two-game suspension ahead of the Championship run-in.

Players who reach 10 bookings before 37 league fixtures in the Championship will be handed a two-game suspension in the league. Sunderland played their 31st game of the campaign against Watford at the Stadium of Light, meaning Régis Le Bris’ side have another six games to get through.

Jobe Bellingham is currently on eight cautions while Patrick Roberts, Wilson Isidor, Trai Hume and Chris Mepham and currently on seven, meaning they will have to be careful during the six upcoming games before the cut-off point for 10 bookings in order to avoid a two-game ban.

What do the rules in suspensions actually say?

The FA states in its Essential Information For Players in 2024/25 guidebook: “Accumulating five, ten, fifteen or twenty Yellow Cards in league matches can result in an automatic ban in your relevant league. Accumulated Yellow Cards in cup competitions are treated separately and can result in an automatic ban from the cup competition in which the Yellow Cards were received.”

What else do Sunderland fans need to know about suspension rules?

There are various cut-off points throughout the season for Championship teams when reaching a specific number of yellow cards

In the Championship, the cut-off point for five yellow cards is after 19 fixtures. The cut-off point for 10 bookings is after 37 fixtures. The cut-off point for 15 and 20 yellows is on the final day. Suspensions do not roll over into the play-offs unless determined by a regulatory commission.