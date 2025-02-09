Leeds United have announced a deal for the former Sunderland trialist and transfer target

Leeds United have announced the signing of former Sunderland trialist and transfer target Robbie Cook.

The former Perth Glory goalkeeper spent time with the Black Cats over the summer, but did not complete a permanent move to Wearside. Instead, Kristjaan Speakman brought in experienced stopper Simon Moore as cover for established first choice Anthony Patterson. Cook also spent time at Manchester United.

Since then, however, Cook remained on the radar of several English clubs but Leeds have now won the race to sign the teenage talent. Cook has signed a two-and-a-half year professional deal at Elland Road, which will run until the summer of 2027.

Leeds reportedly had to fend off late interest in Cook from Birmingham City, who made a late push for the 18-year-old’s signature, while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the past after Cook’s trial at the Old Trafford club.

“Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Robbie Cook, who joins the club from Australian outfit Perth Glory,” a statement from the club’s website read. “The highly rated and much-sought-after 18-year-old arrives in West Yorkshire after progressing through the ranks with A-League outfit Perth and will now immediately link up with the Academy at Thorp Arch.”

It continued: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Robbie to the club and we look forward to seeing his future development.” The Black Cats face Leeds United in the Championship later this month at Elland Road with both clubs hoping to solidify their automatic promotion hopes in the coming weeks.