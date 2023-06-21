Sunderland have made a strong start to their summer window, with three new arrivals signed up before the start of pre-season next week.

So what's the story of the summer so far, and what might happen next? Phil Smith takes a closer look..

What do we know about Sunderland's business so far?

Sunderland have already concluded three permanent deals, with all of those players set to join their new team-mates when pre-season training begins this week.

The Black Cats have stuck firmly with their strategy of recruiting young players on the rise, and have been able to move quickly on targets that were identified months in advance of the window opening.

Nectarios Triantis landed in the north east earlier this week after concluding his international duties, and has signed a four-year contract. Triantis enjoyed an impressive rise as Central Coast Mariners won the A-League last year, and caught the eye when Head of Recruitment Stuart Harvey was scouting in the area. The Black Cats were able beat teams such as Crystal Palace and Stoke City to his signature by convincing him of the pathway to the first team on Wearside.

Kristjaan Speakman has warned that the youngster will need time to adjust to a new division and a higher level, but says he brings strong physical attributes to match quality in possession.

It leaves Sunderland's central defensive options looking strong, providing Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Aji Alese make successful returns from their recent injuries. It could also pave the way for Joe Anderson to gain valuable experience on loan, though that's a decision likely to be made much later in the summer.

Jobe Bellingham should also be officially unveiled at some stage in the near future, after Sunderland confirmed last week they'd struck a deal with Birmingham City to bring a successful end to their lengthy pursuit of the midfielder.

Bellingham has been on international duty with Sunderland youngster Zak Johnson, after a successful season at St Andrews in which he was gradually introduced to the team. Sunderland have paid a seven-figure fee for a player they believe has a huge future, and there will be also numerous bonus clauses (including a sell-on clause) for the Blues.

Like Triantis, the 17-year-old is still developing and will need time to establish himself as a regular - but there is a hope and expectation that his experiences last season will help him hit the ground running to an extent.

Sunderland have also paid a seven-figure fee to sign Benfica B striker Hemir, a major breakthrough in their longstanding search for a talented young striker with the potential to grow with the club. Hemir has made a big impression in the UEFA Youth League but played regularly in the Portugese second tier last season, meaning he arrives with a decent amount of senior experience.

It's a promising start to the window, as all three not only bring good technical quality but will also add height and physicality to a squad that was lacking it at some key stages through last season.

Sunderland will almost certainly be active until the latter stages of the window, as some Premier League clubs will want to get their incoming business done before sanctioning outgoings, or alternatively will want to take their best young players on pre-season tours for experience before loan decisions are made.

Still, has been a strong and proactive start for the Black Cats.

Do you think Sunderland will sign another striker - and might it be Ellis Simms?

In the aftermath of Sunderland's disappointing end to the January window, Speakman outlined to The Echo why the club tend to operate with a smaller number of strikers than some of their divisional rivals. Sunderland generally only play with one up top, and it can be difficult to maintain squad cohesion if a number of strikers aren't getting regular game time.

All the same, they had tried to recruit further in that window and will be eager to ensure that they are not left short as they were last season. As such it would be a surprise if they did not try to sign another striker, particularly given that Ross Stewart is working his way back from a long-term injury and is entering the last year of his contract.

There will almost certainly be interest in Simms if he is available, though Everton are understood to be still making their minds up as to what steps they will take with the young striker who made a big impression on Wearside last season. There will be interest from other clubs, and Ipswich Town have already been strongly linked with a move. The ambitious club have spent heavily on players over the last 18 months, including on Nathan Broadhead, and that would most certainly offer a major challenge to other interested clubs. You can read a longer column I wrote on the Simms situation here, if of interest.

What other positions need attention?

Though Dan Neil thrived in the closing weeks of the season, the severity of Corry Evans' injury earlier this year means that more cover in defensive midfield is surely a must. There is also the question of replacing Amad's output from last season, though that may depend on what level of progress Sunderland feel Isaac Lihadji and Jewison Bennette have made.

Dennis Cirkin's new contract was a big boost - do we expect any more this summer?

Generally speaking Sunderland are in a strong position when it comes ot the contract status of their key assets, with Stewart being the one obvious exception.