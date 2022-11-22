Sunderland are currently in warm-weather training as they look to kick on from a largely positive first part of the season.

Since returning to the Championship they’ve overcome some major injury issues to reach the World Cup in a decent position, one which they’ll hope to improve in the weeks ahead.

So who has impressed so far and who has work to do? Here, we’ve collated our player ratings from the season so far and calculated each player’s average to find out.

To ensure a fair overview we’ve only included players with at least four appearances.

Tony Mowbray will hope that Dan Ballard has a big part to play after the break following his impressive but limited early showings, while Niall Huggins also underlined his potential in the win over Birmingham City in what was his first game for over a year.

He believes that will leave his side with the depth he needs to make a real impact at the level…

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON - 6.7 Patterson has made the step up to the second tier with relative ease. There have been some excellent saves and limited errors, while his distribution and command of his area is improving. So far, so good. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

2. DENNIS CIRKIN - 6.4 Had produced a couple performances, particularly against Bristol City and Wigan Athletic, in what has been a very steady season so far. Will hope to stay injury free and kick on from here. Has been a great signing. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3. BAILEY WRIGHT - 5.9 Had to be patient in waiting for regular opportunities to start, which on occasions had an understandable impact on performances. In recent weeks has played a key role in delivering some results while defensive injuries are extensive. Remains a key leader in the group. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. DANNY BATTH - 6.5 A model of consistency, to the extent where many fans have put Batth forward as their player of the season so far. An ever-present in the Championship and has rarely put a foot wrong, dominant in the air and effective in possession. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales