The Sunderland AFC average player rating photo gallery - who's leading the way for Tony Mowbray's side
Sunderland are currently in warm-weather training as they look to kick on from a largely positive first part of the season.
Since returning to the Championship they’ve overcome some major injury issues to reach the World Cup in a decent position, one which they’ll hope to improve in the weeks ahead.
So who has impressed so far and who has work to do? Here, we’ve collated our player ratings from the season so far and calculated each player’s average to find out.
To ensure a fair overview we’ve only included players with at least four appearances.
Tony Mowbray will hope that Dan Ballard has a big part to play after the break following his impressive but limited early showings, while Niall Huggins also underlined his potential in the win over Birmingham City in what was his first game for over a year.
He believes that will leave his side with the depth he needs to make a real impact at the level…