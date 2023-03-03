The Potters are 17th in the table, six months after Neil took charge, following a run of two wins in their last six league games.

To find out more we caught up with Angela Smith from BBC Radio Stoke on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

How is Neil viewed at Stoke?

AS: “I think when he came in a lot of people questioned the timing because he was in a situation where he couldn’t get any players and very clearly said from the start that he thought the squad was unbalanced. I think he got a bit of credence and a bit of time through that.

“But if you don’t get results then people will start to think you are no good.

“He’s not had the impact that Stoke fans expected so I’d say at the moment there are a few fans who wouldn’t be bothered if he left the club, but there are a few fans who think he needs more time so it's a very mixed response at the moment.”

What has been the problem?

AS: “I think one of the biggest problems that Michael O’Neill also had was the FFP (financial fair play) cloud.

“It’s really sad when you have billionaire owners who want to throw money at the club and they can’t do it, yet two or three managers ago they threw money at it, it was wasted by a former manager and Stoke have suffered the FFP problems since.

“In Alex Neil’s defence he’s not been able to do a lot of manoeuvring and in the transfer window he had to get rid of probably the best player Harry Souttar to make certain the books were balanced and he brought in loans.

“Now Stoke have seven loans and you can only have five in the matchday squad, so it’s still unbalanced.”

How will Stoke set up on Saturday?

AS: “I’d be really surprised if he didn’t go to try and limit the chances Sunderland will have by being very solid at the back.

“Axel Tuanzebe played his first match for Stoke in the cup in midweek and they set up to try and stifle Brighton who are a really good team, and they managed to do it for the vast majority of the game.

“I think he’ll make Stoke very difficult to beat and very much be looking to press and attack on the break.

“It’s very interesting that when Stoke have more possession they lose. Stoke have had 70% possession in many matches this season and lost them. When they have about 30% they tend to catch teams on the break and win.”

Who are their key players?

AS: “Josh Tymon will be an attacking full-back and he'll have a big impact on the game.

“The player who has played the best in the last few matches has been Josh Laurent. He’s a really combative midfielder who will push forward and defend. Will Smallbone who we also have on loan from Southampton has also been quite good.

