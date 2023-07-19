Sunderland’s tour of the US continues ahead of the new Championship season, and the club’s work in a busy summer transfer window continues.

Here, we take a look at some of the key unanswered questions that remain, and will need to be resolved by the end of August.

Who will replace Alex Bass?

Sunderland need senior cover and competition for Anthony Patterson, having allowed Alex Bass to move to AFC Wimbledon on loan.

Manchester United’s Nathan Bishop is a target, with Andre Onana’s move to Old Trafford potentially clearing the way for a departure. However, with Nottingham Forest in talks over Dean Henderson and fellow goalkeepers Matej Kovar and Tom Heaton both having interest from elsewhere, United are still establishing their senior options for the campaign.

Bishop still seems the likely candidate, but Sunderland will have other options in case the deal can’t proceed.

Will Danny Batth leave?

Batth has interest from Blackburn Rovers, who could potentially offer him longer-term security as they bid to replace experienced defender Daniel Ayala.

Sunderland would ideally like to keep Batth given his experience and superb performances last season, but they know his game time could potentially be limited by the arrivals of Nectar Triantis and Jenson Seelt. If a deal that suited all three parties could be agreed, then they would be unlikely to stand in his way.

At this stage, though, that has not happened and Batth very much picked up where he left off in his first pre-season appearance against San Antonio FC. A decision is likely to be made later this summer, when Batth himself has a better idea of where he is likely to stand in the pecking order.

What’s the best next step for Jay Matete?

Matete has been back with the first team on Wearside in pre season after his successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle ended with a League One winners’ medal.

The midfielder has generally played his best football as an eight, where he can showcase his ability to carry the ball forward and press the opposition. Sunderland are relatively well stocked in that position, though, particularly with Chris Rigg making a strong claim for first-team inclusion with two goals from two appearances thus far.

Matete has generally played in the deeper midfield role since returning, where Dan Neil finished last season strongly. If Matete is to continue there, then it could lessen the need to recruit more cover whilst Corry Evans recovers from his ACL injury. If he is not, then his path to the starting XI could be a congested one.

The 22-year-old’s position is likely to become clearer over the next few weeks. Sunderland have a huge amount of belief in the midfielder, so will want to give him every opportunity to thrive on Wearside.

Will Burnley (or anyone else) tempt Sunderland with an improved Jack Clarke offer?

As it stands Sunderland are relatively comfortable with the Premier League interest in Clarke.

He is settled on Wearside, has three years left on his current deal, and the bids that have landed so far have not come close to meeting the club’s valuation.

There is of course an understanding that given the finances available to top-tier clubs, that could change at any point before the end of the window.

Were that to happen, Sunderland would face a major challenge in replacing a player who hit double figures across all competitions in both goals and assists last season. Particularly as they are already without Amad, their top scorer, on the other flank.

They would have a significant fee to reinvest, of course.

For now, Clarke is focused on the season ahead and on the evidence of pre season so far, looks ready to pick up where he left off.

Just how will Sunderland replace Amad - and will those plans include Isaac Lihadji?

Amad contributed 14 goals last season, and his presence helped Patrick Roberts produce some stunning performances of his own.

Roberts will be a regular on that right flank but Amad’s absence will leave a big gap in the squad. Isaac Lihadji was recruited as a potential long-term successor, but according to L’Equipe he could have the chance to move to Qatar this summer. As it stands, he remains with the squad in the US and part of the club’s plans.

Amad’s return has not been fully ruled out, but Sunderland still expect him to join a top-tier club if he does eventually go back out on loan.

Interestingly, they have been linked with a loan move for his team mate Noam Emeran. Erik ten Hag is assessing both and they will head out on their own US tour at the weekend, with decisions likely to be made after that.

What will happen with Ross Stewart?

Sunderland are in the market for another striker regardless of Stewart’s situation, knowing that they will need more depth as Hemir adjusts to an entirely new environment.

It’s their top priority right now, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they might have to return to the market later in the window.

Stewart’s focus is currently on getting fit again but once that happens, contract talks with the club and any external transfer interest will intensify. If Sunderland can’t reach an agreement, they could be forced to consider offers which would allow them to recoup a sum that could be invested in another long-term successor. The club, and Stewart, still hope it won’t come to that.