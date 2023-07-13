Sunderland are in the US as they begin a pre-season tour ahead of the new Championship campaign, with three fixtures to play over the next week or so.

So what’s the latest on the transfer and injury front? We run you through everything you need to know in our weekly Q&A..

What’s the latest on incomings at Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Mowbray confirmed on Saturday that the club were pushing to try and make more additions in the summer window.

Strikers are known to be the top priority, with Hemir the only fit and available number nine at this stage. Sunderland have high hopes for the former Benfica youngster but he is inexperienced at Championship level and any injury would again leave the club without a striker.

Mowbray also suggested that the club are at this stage still focused on permanent acquisitions, meaning the summer spending is not yet done.

Premier League loans remain a possibility, but are unlikely to come onto the radar until later in the window.

How is the injury situation looking?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s improving. Dennis Cirkin and Jenson Seelt have both been fit enough to travel to the US with the first-team squad, which significantly bolsters Mowbray’s defensive options.

While it remains to be seen whether they feature in any of the three fixtures, it gives them a good chance of being fit to start the season.

Elliot Embleton, Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Aji Alese have all remained on Wearside, as it makes more sense for them to focus on their recovery work without the rigours of travelling.

Embleton is closest to a comeback, and could yet feature towards the very end of pre season. Alese and Evans won’t be fit to start the season, with Evans in particular still some way off a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart too is expected to miss some Championship football, but an initial return to running on the Academy of Light pitches last week was hugely promising.

What’s the latest on Danny Batth’s potential move to Blackburn Rovers?

At the moment the situation is unchanged, and is likely to remain so for the near future.

Batth missed Saturday’s friendlies with a minor injury but is fit again and is in the USA with the rest of the squad.

Blackburn are looking to replace Daniel Ayala and could offer Batth longer-term security in the form of a two-year contract. Sunderland are potentially open to it as they know Batth’s game time could potentially be squeezed by the arrivals of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of right now, though, that is far from certain. Seelt is on his way back from an ankle problem, both he and Triantis will need time to settle, while another potential option in Aji Alese is injured.

Ultimately Sunderland are likely to respect Batth’s wishes, particularly as a new deal next summer might be unlikely, but a definitive decision will likely come later in the summer when the defensive pecking order is a little better established.

And how about Burnley’s interest in Jack Clarke?

As of yet Burnley have been unable to meet Sunderland’s valuation, with their initial bids falling considerably short of what could tempt the Black Cats to part with one of their star players.

Clarke is not pushing for the move, and has told Tony Mowbray he is enjoying his football on Wearside. He has three years to run on his contract, meaning Sunderland are under no pressure to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Burnley will have to significantly increase their bid, or another club will have to enter the fray, for the situation to change. That remains very much possible, but for now Clarke is fully focused on Sunderland. His brilliant performance last Saturday suggested he’s in a pretty good place.

Will Sunderland look to sign another goalkeeper following Alex Bass’ departure?

Definitely. Bass has been allowed to join AFC Wimbledon after his first season on Wearside brought just a couple of senior appearances in cup competitions.

It leaves Sunderland without any senior cover or competition for Anthony Patterson, which will need to be addressed in the next stages of the window.

Sunderland do have a number of hugely promising goalkeepers in the Academy system but the most senior of those, Adam Richardson, has picked up an injury that will sideline him in the short to medium term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-year scholar Matthew Young is with the group in the US, but the club will want to ensure there is more experience within the goalkeeping group upon their return.

What are Sunderland’s plans for Chris Rigg this season?

Rigg marked his scholarship deal with the winner against South Shields and has joined Young on Sunderland’s pre-season tour.

18-year-old Zak Johnson is also on the tour, after featuring alongside Jobe Bellingham on England U18 duty over the summer, with both at one stage wearing the captain’s armband.