Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are 'pushing' to make further additions to their squad and has suggested that the current focus remains trying to make permanent signings.

The Black Cats made four signings in the early stages of the window, all young players who commanded significant fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business, as predicted by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, has slowed as both Sunderland and other clubs weigh up their options and the progress of their squads during the pre-season period. But Mowbray has confirmed that the club are in talks over potential deals and says he is excited about the targets.

The head coach also spoke of his satisfaction that so much work had been done early in the window, allowing the players in question to settle quickly.

"Saying things are in the pipeline is good [way of putting it]," Mowbray said.

"I'm aware of a few situations we're trying to push on.

"I'm not that closely involved in it, I'm just hoping they pull through and if we do sign the players we're looking to recruit I'll be happy because they look like good footballers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's amazing [to get four in so early]. I said to Stuart Harvey, I can't remember ever having so many players through the door before we come back for the first day of pre-season, even though one or two of them had got knocks and Triantis had a few weeks off because he played in the Toulon Tournament.

"Jenson has just picked up an ankle injury which has kept him out for a few weeks but he'll be fine shortly and it's good to get them sorted."

After the huge success of Amad's loan from Manchester United last season Sunderland are keeping their options open on that front, but Mowbray has suggested that for now the priority remains permanent acquisitions.

"Our preference would be to sign our own players but once you get that business done, if there's still budget left it's always a market you look at," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a club we work to the budget, so while you never know how much a signing is going to cost exactly until it's signed and done, I think it's always a potential and as of last year with Amad, they can be a real benefit to the football team so if the budget allows it's something we should and will be looking at."

Mowbray had already stated a week previous that he sees another striker as a top priority, and that remains the case ahead of the pre-season trip to the US.

"I’m hoping there’s still a few more new faces to come into the building,” he said.

"We could probably do with some help up the top end of the pitch. If you think that Ross isn’t quite ready yet, then we’ve only really got young Hemir Luis Semedo, but he is still a boy, and it’s a lot of burden for him to be the only senior striker that we’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad