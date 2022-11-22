Sunderland posted footage of Stewart taking part in a session during the current warm-weather training camp in Dubai, suggesting that the 26-year-old is on schedule in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Shortly before the 2-1 win over Birmingham City before the break, Stewart told The Echo that he was targeting this week as the moment at which to rejoin the team in training sessions.

At that stage he remained confident that he would be ready to play some part against Millwall on December 3rd.

"We're bang on schedule, I'm back on the grass and up on my running," Stewart said.

"I'm pain free with the actual injury, I'm just at the final stages now where I've got to build my fitness and get back striking the ball, to the point where I'm comfortable and feel I can go into games freely. We're almost there.

"I'll be in here [AoL] next week working, I'll go to Dubai with the squad and the plan is to join full training there. I'm aiming to be involved with the Millwall game."

Sunderland and Scotland striker Ross Stewart.

Speaking after the Millwall win, Mowbray offered an upbeat assessment of Stewart's progress but warned that he would, like Ellis Simms before him, have to be phased back into Championship action.

"Ross Stewart should be available, albeit like with Ellis we're not sure if he'll be ready to start straight away."