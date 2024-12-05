Sunderland continue to face interest from Borussia Dortmund in Jobe Bellingham

It is no great secret, at this stage, that Borussia Dortmund retain an interest in Sunderland sensation Jobe Bellingham. The 19-year-old has been in superb form for the Black Cats this season, and has frequently been mentioned as a transfer target for the German giants.

Various continental outlets have reported that Dortmund are monitoring the midfielder’s progress, and according to a recent update from The Athletic, there is even an “acceptance” on Wearside that Sunderland’s resolve could be tested with a bid that may be “too good to turn down” as soon as January.

Of course, for their part, the Black Cats would be reluctant to lose Bellingham in the immediate future, and find themselves in a relatively strong position given the long-term contract that he signed over the summer, and the lack of a release clause in said deal. Indeed, SportBild report that Sunderland will hold out for at least £25 million before they consider a sale, and Dortmund themselves may be forced into offloading a midfielder of their own before they are in a position to make a serious offer.

Which is where another update from Bild may come in to play. According to the German publication, Premier League trio Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on Felix Nmecha. The 24-year-old tends to operate in a central midfield role and began his career with Manchester City before signing for Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in a deal worth around £25 million last summer.

Since then, his “sensational development” has caught the eye, and it is understood that his performances are garnering plenty of attention in the English top flight. Newcastle, Man United, and Chelsea all had scouts in attendance to watch Nmecha in last weekend’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Bayern Munich, and all three are said to hold a genuine interest in the player.

Signing him won’t be easy, however. Bild suggest that it will take an “immoral sum of money” to prise him away from Dortmund, and there are no indications just yet as to whether the Magpies, the Red Devils, or the Blues would be willing to stump a massive fee in January.

Nevertheless, it is a developing transfer story that many on Wearside will be keeping a close eye on. At the present moment in time, it is unclear as to whether Dortmund have either the funds or the space in their squad to justify a swoop for Bellingham over the coming weeks. Selling Nmecha, if it were to happen, could presumably provide them with both.