Despite the fact that they had almost a full team absent through either injury, illness or sudden loan recalls, they could and should have won this game.

That in itself is a pleasing marker of just how far they have travelled in a relatively short space of time.

Whether due to that illness bug or otherwise, they had been poor in the first half and well short of the standards they have set for themselves of late. And yet even despite being so clearly off the pace, they created chances enough to go into the second half level.

And from there they were excellent, almost entirely dominant in the game and denied only by some last-ditch defending and uncharacteristically poor finishing.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said it was as good a side as he had seen at Bloomfield Road this season. Given some of the play through the middle of the second half it didn't seem like hyperbole.

Afterwards Mowbray was keen to stress how well his side had done to be so competitive. Missing were: Gooch, Batth, Cirkin, Alese, Huggins, Embleton, Pritchard and of course, Simms. Corry Evans was on the bench but Mowbray made clear that he was in no real state to feature unless in the most severe emergency.

It was also abundantly clear that the head coach shared the frustration he so clearly sensed in the dressing room, even despite that list of absentees and the fact that some on the pitch here were clearly way short of their sharpest, Sunderland should in the end have won this and as such it has to go down as a missed opportunity.

Ross Stewart and Abdoullah Ba celebrate Sunderland's equaliser

Mowbray has been at pains to manage expectations for the current campaign since his arrival, and repeatedly warned that there will be spells that the fixture list is daunting and the points less frequent. He also very clearly believes this group of players can compete with anyone on their day. The festive period has thrown him many challenges but it has also provided some heartening responses.

Trai Hume has been outstanding. Abdoullah Ba has shone and though he struggled here, Edouard Michut has taken a step forward over the week. And thanks to the rapidly maturing Dan Neil Sunderland have taken four points from two away games without Corry Evans - something that would have been thought a major hurdle not so long ago.

Left understandably frustrated at half time, another packed away end left Blackpool looking forward with optimism.

Don't expect anyone and especially not anyone within the club to start suddenly talking about the play-offs, there are clubs with deep squads and big budgets now coming with a January window to go again. Much of Sunderland's current strength comes with some uncertainty: though not expected an Amad recall would be damaging and though again not necessarily expected at this stage, so too would a Ross Stewart sale. Replacing Simms is both challenging and crucial.

What is undeniable is that Sunderland have progressed rapidly in the six months since the season started, that this group and their head coach believe they belong.