Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 at Blackpool – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

After a slow start Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 21st minute when Shayne Lavery opened the scoring with a low finish.

Despite hitting the bar through Amad on the stroke of half-time, Sunderland had to wait until midway through the second half to draw level when Ross Stewart headed home.

The visitors then finished the match the stronger of the two sides but couldn’t force a winner, as Blackpool defender Callum Connolly was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Here’s how our Sunderland writer Phil Smith rated the Black Cats players at Bloomfield Road:

1. Anthony Patterson - 5 Rarely called into action and little he could do about the opener. 5 Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. Daniel Ballard - 7 Another really combative performance and stepped out with the ball when he could. Has done brilliantly to get through 90 minutes twice this week after so long out. 7 Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 5 Seemed to miss a big chance to clear the ball in the build up to Blackpool’s goal, but got stronger as the game went on and kept it simple in possession. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Luke O’Nien - 5 Seemed to be caught out of position for the opener as Blackpool flew down that left flank. Not quite at his sharpest but got through it. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales