'Mesmerising': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Blackpool draw - including one 8 and one 4
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 at Blackpool – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
After a slow start Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 21st minute when Shayne Lavery opened the scoring with a low finish.
Despite hitting the bar through Amad on the stroke of half-time, Sunderland had to wait until midway through the second half to draw level when Ross Stewart headed home.
The visitors then finished the match the stronger of the two sides but couldn’t force a winner, as Blackpool defender Callum Connolly was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards.
Here’s how our Sunderland writer Phil Smith rated the Black Cats players at Bloomfield Road: