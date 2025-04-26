Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The attacker was absent from Régis Le Bris’ squad as Sunderland played Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eliezer Mayenda was absent from Sunderland’s squad as the Black Cats faced Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

Régis Le Bris confirmed last week that Mayenda would miss this weekend’s trip to Oxford United after suffering a concussion in the latter stages of the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayenda needed treatment during stoppage time and has been ruled out of the game as he recovers. Providing he does not experience any further symptoms, he will be able to resume full training next week and play some part in the final day of the regular season against QPR.

Le Bris said ahead of the game: “Eliezer is in the concussion protocols until Sunday. So he’s fine, without symptoms, but we have to be very cautious with him. Dennis should hopefully be on the bench this weekend and maybe can get 25, 30 minutes of game time.”

Jenson Seelt was available for selection again after suffering a minor setback in his long-term recovery from a knee injury, and was named in the squad at the Kassam Stadium alongside Dennis Cirkin.

While the FA recommends a spell of two weeks on the sidelines in their concussion protocols, the enhanced care provided at professional clubs mean players can go through what is called a graduated return to play that shortens the recovery timeframe. That means that Mayenda could be back in action next week, though that does depend on him continuing to show no symptoms in the days ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA concussion guidelines read: "In some settings, such as in professional clubs, international teams and academies, there may be an enhanced level of medical care available with a team of healthcare professionals experienced in sports concussion management who take responsibility for an individualised, structured, multimodal, multi-disciplinary management plan which allows a closer supervision of a players care and graduated return to play (GRTP). In these instances, a shorter timeframe for return to play (RTP) may be possible but only under strict supervision by the appropriate medical personnel as part of a structured concussion management programme."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Stage one of the return to play protocol is an initial period of rest for 48 hours before a review by a qualified doctor. If there are no symptoms, the player can then return to light exercise on days three and four. Again, if there are no symptoms, then the player can step up to football-specific exercise on days five and six, before returning to non-contact training on days seven and eight. In circumstances where the player has no symptoms and all medical criteria is met, these phases can last just 24 hours. At the end of stage 4, another review is held. With Mayenda continuing to show no symptoms, Sunderland are currently confident that he will meet the criteria to go through these phases in those 24-hour periods.

Stage five is a return to full training, which is a three-day process that can again be shortened to one day if all criteria is met. A player can return to play after 12 days, or seven if they have hit all the relevant criteria. With Mayenda currently not displaying any symptoms and recovering well, he will be through the protocols after seven days. As such, he will be available to face QPR on the final day of the regular season as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do the rules actually state regarding concussions in football?

The guidelines stress that no risks should be taken with players if they do experience any setbacks in their recovery, and Le Bris said on Thursday that Sunderland would be very careful with Mayenda in the days ahead.

They read: "It is recognised that players will often want to return to play as soon as possible following a concussion. Players, coaches, management and others in a position of responsibility must exercise caution to:

a. Ensure that all symptoms have resolved before RTP.

b. Ensure that the GRTP programme is followed.

c. Ensure that the advice of medical practitioners and other healthcare professionals is strictly adhered to.

After returning to play, all those involved with the player, especially coaches, support staff and parents must remain vigilant for the return of symptoms even if the GRTP has been successfully completed."

Your next Sunderland read: The play-off winners Régis Le Bris says Sunderland can take inspiration from amid momentum debate