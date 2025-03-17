The most-used Irish players in Sunderland history this St. Patrick's Day

The Black Cats have had more than their fair share of Irish talent over the years

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and what better time to look back on Sunderland’s long and storied history of Irish representatives?

From undeniable club legends to stoic servants to players who loved the club so much they ended up running it, the Black Cats have always had a strong association with the Emerald Isle, so with that in mind, here are the eight Irish players who have played for Sunderland the most down the years.

Charlie Hurley - 267

One of, if not the, greatest Sunderland players of all time. Hurley was voted “Player of the Century” by supporters in 1979 and was nicknamed “King” during his time on Wearside. Hurley may have moved to Essex as a baby, but he was born in Cork, and would go on to win 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland alongside his club duties.

John O’Shea - 256

Another Irish defender who put in a huge shift for the Black Cats, O’Shea had already enjoyed a wildly successful career with Manchester United before moving to Sunderland in 2011. He would spend seven years at the Stadium of Light, racking up hundreds of appearances, before leaving to join his final club, Reading.

Niall Quinn - 208

A certified legend on Wearside who not only played for Sunderland, but also served as chairman and manager of the club. During his playing career he formed a lethal striker partnership with Kevin Phillips, and scored some 62 goals in red and white.

Aiden McGeady - 150

The mercurial winger was a shining light for Sunderland during some of their toughest years in the doldrums of League One. Capable of magic moments and screamers aplenty, McGeady was a frequent match winner during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Daryl Murphy - 124

Murphy’s goal return was hardly electric - just 14 in 124 outings for Sunderland - but he was steady at the point of attack during his five years at the club. He also won Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month competition in February 2008, for what it’s worth.

Kevin Kilbane - 121

Signed from West Brom in 1999, Kilbane played a key role in Sunderland’s hugely exciting and ambitious side of the early 2000s under Peter Reid. The wide man helped the Black Cats to consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League before leaving to join Everton in 2003.

Gary Breen - 113

Born in Hendon, London, but a 63-cap Republic of Ireland international during his playing career, Breen racked up over a century of appearances for Sunderland during his time at the club. Arriving from West Ham in 2003, the centre-back spent three years on the books at the Stadium of Light before leaving to sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers. During that stint, he helped the Black Cats to promotion in 2005 and played in an FA Cup semi-final a year prior.

Stephen Elliott - 88

Elliott may not have quite reached a century of appearances for Sunderland, but he certainly set his stall out as an effective Football League goalscorer after having initially signed from Manchester City’s U21s in 2004. The Dubliner bagged 23 goals for the Black Cats before signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2007.

