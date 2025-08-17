The moments you may have missed as Sunderland romped to a 3-0 win against West Ham at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League

While Sunderland’s return to the Premier League against West Ham was always going to be about the football, the day carried so much more than the 90 minutes on the pitch.

From poignant tributes to moments of history, the Stadium of Light played host to an afternoon packed with emotion, significance and the kind of small details that sometimes slip under the radar. Supporters packed into the ground knowing they were witnessing the end of an era – and the start of a new chapter – as the club played its first top-flight match in over eight years.

Alongside the on-field action, there were moving scenes in the stands as the Black Cats family came together to remember one of their own, welcome new heroes, and savour a milestone decades in the making. Here are some of the moments you may have missed from Sunderland’s long-awaited Premier League return:

Régis Le Bris starts Enzo Le Fée on bench against West Ham

Régis Le Bris named an unchanged starting XI from the side that beat FC Augsburg in Germany the previous week. Enzo Le Fée was named on the bench, with Noah Sadiki joining Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra in midfield.

New signings Marc Guiu and Omar Alderete were both on the bench for the first time, while Arthur Masuaku missed out as he continued to build his match fitness. His absence meant youngster Harrison Jones was included among the substitutes, with Alan Browne not involved. Jenson Seelt’s strong pre-season was rewarded with a start, while Chris Rigg, Wilson Isidor and Anthony Patterson all returned from injury to take a place on the bench.

Reinildo makes history for Sunderland and Mozambique

Reinildo became the first Mozambique international to play in the Premier League – and the first to represent Sunderland. The experienced full-back’s debut marked a proud moment both for his nation and for the Black Cats, adding another historic milestone to a landmark day at the Stadium of Light.

The 31-year-old joined the club over the summer from Atletico Madrid and brings much-needed experience to Sunderland’s young side ahead of what could prove to be a pivotal season for Sunderland in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship.

Jenson Seelt injury worries Le Bris and Sunderland fans

Just seconds into the second half, Sunderland were dealt an early injury scare when Jenson Seelt went down heavily. With his history of knee issues, there was immediate concern as the defender tried to continue but was visibly limping.

He briefly left the field before eventually being forced off, heartbreakingly cutting short his Premier League debut after missing almost the entire previous season. The one positive was that Seelt managed to walk off under his own power. Thankfully, after the game, Sunderland head coach Le Bris confirmed after the game that Seelt’s injury wasn’t too serious.

His replacement, debutant Alderete, made an instant impact – swinging in the cross that Eliezer Mayenda converted for Sunderland’s opening goal as the roof came off the Stadium of Light before Le Bris’ men went on to win the game 3-0.

Club honours Diogo Jota, Andre Silva and matchday steward Donna Weir

Before kick-off, Sunderland and West Ham fans united in a moving tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who tragically lost their lives in a car crash in Spain. The Stadium of Light fell silent as both sets of supporters stood together to observe a minute’s silence, creating a moment of reflection and respect that transcended the game. Flags were lowered, heads bowed, and not a sound could be heard inside the ground.

Sunderland also paid tribute to long-serving matchday steward Donna Weir, who passed away at the age of 62. A familiar and friendly face at the Stadium of Light, Donna was remembered for her warmth and generosity, often opening her home to academy players in need of care and support.

In the 62nd minute against West Ham, supporters across the ground rose to applaud in unison – a fitting celebration of her life and contribution to the club as Sunderland returned to the Premier League after a long, long stint in the EFL.

Longest exile from the top flight ended and other stats

Saturday’s fixture brought an end to Sunderland’s longest-ever spell outside the top flight – eight consecutive seasons between 2017 and 2025, including an unprecedented four years in League One. The most time the Black Cats had spent outside the top-flight previously was five campaigns.

By kick-off, 3,009 days had passed since the Black Cats last played a Premier League match. It marked the conclusion of one of the toughest eras in the club’s 146-year history, and the roar that greeted the players showed just how much the return meant to the Wearside faithful.

It was nine meetings since Sunderland had gotten the better of West Ham coming into today’s clash in the Premier League. Back in January 2013, Martin O’Niell’s side ran out 3-0 winners over the Hammers on Wearside, after Sebastian Larsson opened the scoring with a 25-yard thunderbolt.

Sunderland’s victory over West Ham wasn’t just three points – it was history. It ended a wait of 3,042 days since the Black Cats’ last Premier League win, away at Hull City more than eight years ago. Even more remarkably, it was the first top-flight home win in 3,164 days, stretching all the way back to a triumph over Watford at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans enjoy the game against West Ham

There were plenty of subplots around the Stadium of Light. Co-owner Juan Sartori and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi were both spotted pitchside, soaking up Sunderland’s Premier League return as Callum Wilson’s introduction for West Ham was met with loud boos from the home crowd, given his Newcastle United connections.

On the pitch, the atmosphere reached new levels after Sunderland’s second and third goals – with a chorus of ‘oles’ greeting every successful pass. By the final whistle, chants of “we are top of the league” rang out from the Roker End as supporters revelled in a perfect opening day.

