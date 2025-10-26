The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League

Sunderland travelled to Stamford Bridge sitting seventh in the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham and just three behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

Régis Le Bris’ side had collected 14 points from their opening eight games, earning back-to-back wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest before heading south. Chelsea, meanwhile, had also taken 14 points from their first eight matches and arrived in decent form after ending a run of defeats earlier in the month. It was another test of Sunderland’s growing maturity against one of the division’s elite, and the fixture marked the beginning of a tough run that includes Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Having lost only twice in their opening stretch of fixtures, Sunderland approached the game with a balance of caution and confidence. For Le Bris and his players, it represented another chance to measure progress against established Premier League opposition. Here, we take a look at the moments before, during and after the game that you may have missed:

Régis Le Bris starts with back-five for first time

Lutsharel Geertruida made his first Premier League start for Sunderland at Stamford Bridge as Régis Le Bris opted for a back five for the first time since taking charge at the start of last season. The RB Leipzig loanee slotted in on the right side of defence alongside Dan Ballard and Nordi Mukiele, with Trai Hume and Reinildo operating as wing-backs. Granit Xhaka anchored the midfield, supported by Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fée, while Bertrand Traoré and Wilson Isidor provided the attacking threat.

It marked the first occasion that Le Bris had started a game with a five-at-the-back system during his tenure, having previously only switched to it in-game to manage tight situations. The tactical tweak, combined with Geertruida’s inclusion, underlined Sunderland’s intent to stay compact and disciplined against Chelsea while still posing a counter-attacking threat through pace and width.

Sunderland reunited with former striker Marc Guiu

One of the subplots at Stamford Bridge saw Marc Guiu start for Chelsea against his former club. The young Spanish striker had joined Sunderland on loan from the Blues at the start of August, featuring twice in the Premier League and scoring in an EFL Cup tie against Huddersfield Town. However, his spell on Wearside was cut short just a few weeks later when Chelsea activated a recall clause following an injury to Liam Delap.

Since returning to west London, Guiu has quickly risen through the ranks, making his mark on the European stage by scoring his first Champions League goal in a 5–1 win over Ajax, becoming the second-youngest player to net for Chelsea in the competition. His inclusion against Sunderland added an intriguing twist to the fixture, facing several of his former teammates only months after his brief but impactful stay at the Stadium of Light.

Wilson Isidor scores his first away Premier League goal

Wilson Isidor scored his first away goal of the season in the second half to bring Sunderland level at Stamford Bridge. The French striker reacted sharply inside the box to turn home after another long throw from Nordi Mukiele caused chaos in the Chelsea defence.

The finish took Isidor’s Premier League tally to four for the campaign, having previously netted at the Stadium of Light against Brentford, West Ham and Aston Villa. It was another example of Isidor’s instinctive movement and composure in front of goal – traits that made him such a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion push last season, when he struck 13 times in the Championship.

Stamford Bridge clash underlines remarkable Sunderland rise

Four years ago this month, Sunderland were facing Gillingham in League One – a stark reminder of how far the club has come in such a short space of time. From battling in the third tier to now competing toe-to-toe with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the contrast underlines the scale of Sunderland’s resurgence under Le Bris and the club’s long-term rebuilding project.

Under Lee Johnson, the Black Cats ground out a 2–1 win at Priestfield despite playing with ten men for much of the second half following Elliot Embleton’s red card. Ross Stewart and Aiden O’Brien led the line that day, with Dan Neil and Luke O’Nien anchoring midfield and a youthful defence featuring Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin in front of goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann.

Sunderland’s line-up that afternoon read: Hoffmann; Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin; O’Nien (C), Neil; O’Brien (Harris 89’), Embleton, Pritchard (Wright 70’); Stewart. Subs not used: Burge, Hume, Younger, Wearne, Sohna.

In-game injury concerns worry Sunderland fans at Stamford Bridge

In the 74th minute, there was a moment of concern for Sunderland as Reinildo went down holding his leg after a heavy challenge. The Mozambican defender received treatment on the pitch before getting back to his feet and continuing.

Just six minutes later, Mukiele was seen limping after stretching to make a clearance, sparking brief panic among Sunderland supporters given the importance of both players to Le Bris’ system. Thankfully, both Reinildo and Mukiele were able to play on, easing fears of any serious injury.

Chemsdine Talbi winner sparks wild celebrations

Chemsdine Talbi’s late winner sparked wild celebrations in the away end as Sunderland came from behind to claim a stunning victory at Stamford Bridge. The substitute made an instant impact off the bench, firing home the decisive goal before turning to whip up the travelling support at full-time.

Sadiki, Chris Rigg and Mukiele joined the rest of the squad in jubilant scenes in front of the ecstatic away fans – unforgettable moments as the Black Cats temporarily climbed to second in the Premier League table. It was a result that perfectly encapsulated the energy, belief and togetherness that Régis Le Bris has instilled in this Sunderland side.

Shades of 2014 shock at Stamford Bridge for Sunderland

The last time Sunderland won at Stamford Bridge before today came more than a decade ago – on April 19, 2014. That afternoon, Gus Poyet’s side pulled off one of the great Premier League shocks, beating Chelsea 2–1 in west London.

Samuel Eto’o had given the hosts an early lead, but Connor Wickham equalised before Fabio Borini converted a late penalty to seal a famous win – ending José Mourinho’s incredible 78-game unbeaten home record in the league. It was a result that lived long in Sunderland folklore – and fittingly, their latest triumph at Stamford Bridge echoed the same spirit, resilience and belief that defined that unforgettable day in 2014.

