The Lions have climbed to sixth in the table following a 4-2 win at Preston before the World Cup break, but are just four points ahead of Sunderland in 15th.

To find out more we caught up with Millwall reporter Alex Grace on the latest episode of The Roar podcast:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland captain George Honeyman playing for Millwall.

How have Millwall approached the World Cup break?

AG: “They had a friendly with Brondby last weekend which ended in a 1-1 draw. They had some fans in at The Den as well to make it feel like a competitive contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday as well so that gave some more minutes to some players who have been out.

“Before the World Cup they had a few injuries, particularly to Shaun Hutchinson, so he’s had a few minutes in those games which will be key.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How would you assess Millwall’s season so far?

AG: “It’s been a strange one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Usually you’ve seen with Millwall they have been associated with keeping clean sheets and not conceding goals, and at the start of the season they were conceding a fair few goals especially away from home.

“There has been a problem with the away form since the start of last season, but at home they have been really strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They started the season playing a five at the back which received quite a lot of criticism at stages because quite a lot of goals were going in and they were struggling to score.

“Since then they’ve gone to a four at the back and it’s changed a lot, just one defeat since then, and they’ve been really solid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are Millwall’s key players?

Advertisement Hide Ad

AG: “If you look at Zian Flemming he’s got eight for the season, he scored a hat-trick last time out and is Millwall’s main threat.

“He’s the club’s record signing, they tried to get him in January but then got him in the summer window. He’s really had to pick up where Jed Wallace left off after they lost him to West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Flemming will cause problems for Sunderland if you give him space and give him time.

“Tom Bradshaw has been scoring goals as well and got a hat-trick against Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then you have the likes of Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper at the back, players who are dangerous from set-pieces. The Lions of course are the most prolific team from set-pieces in the league, I think it’s 14 or 15 goals from set-pieces.”

How has former Sunderland captain George Honeyman fared?

Advertisement Hide Ad

AG: “It was an interesting start for him because he started the season as a bit of a regular because Flemming picked up an injury.

“He had a little spell on the bench where he wasn’t featuring too much, but he’s come in now and is playing more in that deeper midfield role and he’s been top class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a very good player, a very good technical player and is someone who will get stuck in. That’s what Millwall fans like.