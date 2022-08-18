Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough and Norwich have also been credited with interest in the 25-year-old, who joined City in 2016 but hasn’t made a senior appearance for The Sky Blues amid several loan spells.

To find out more we caught up with City writer Joe Bray from the Manchester Evening News to ask about the Colombian.

What’s Moreno's contract situation at City?

Marlos Moreno playing Belgian side K.V. Kortrijk on loan. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JB: “Moreno said last year that he's got a contract until 2023, and it would be a surprise if that had changed, given he's done little to earn a new deal since then.”

Are City looking to sell him this summer now his contract is running down?

JB: “He's nowhere near the first team plans, so if City could get any fee for him it would be a bonus.

"Other players in similar positions have often been sold to avoid losing them on a free transfer. Others have left for nominal fees with various clauses attached, and City are known to put sell-on clauses and buy-back options in players’ contracts they feel could do well away from the Etihad.”

Would you say his chances of breaking into the first team are over?

JB: “Absolutely, he was signed as a bright young prospect at the same time as Gabriel Jesus was brought in, but has drifted from loan spell to loan spell, not really making much of an impression at any club.

"He's seemed to perform better back in South America, although he was at Lommel (City's sister club) last season and spoke about maturing and getting confidence back in his game.

“The very fact he was in the Belgian league and not the Premier League shows he's not going to be an option to compete with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez for minutes upfront for City.”

What sort of player is he and how is he viewed at City?

JB: “He was signed as a prolific winger who impressed in the Copa Libertadores with plenty of potential, but it sounds like there have been various setbacks on and off the field that have stalled his progress - something he says he's learned from and matured in the last couple of years.

"Last year he told AS Colombia: "I have matured in my way of seeing things, I am no longer the child of before who was dazzled or demotivated by any comment.

"I have learned a lot from that and in that I have changed a lot. Now I read a little more, I am strong in my head. Many things changed both in football and personally.

"The people I had around me before did not add positive things to me. Now I have people who give me many things. I am focused, I have discipline, a good diet, a lot of things that I didn't value before."