Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still work to do, then.Neil still wants four or five recruits before the transfer window closes, his calls growing ever more urgent as the inevitable injuries and suspensions begin.More issues at Bramall Lane mean he now faces a number of major dilemmas ahead of another difficult away game, this time at Stoke City this weekend...

WHO PLAYS IN DEFENCE?

Neil is potentially heading into the Stoke City game with two of his preferred back three missing.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil watches on at Bramall Lane

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Ballard is of course definitely out, while Danny Batth was withdrawn in the latter stages of the defeat at Bramall Lane with a minor groin complaint.

Neil is hopeful he will be available, but will have been reassured by Bailey Wright's steady cameo in the latter stages. Having already outlined that he believes Wright and Batth are competing for that central role, it would be an easy change to make.

What it would mean is that options on the bench are severely limited.

Carl Winchester is another player injured, meaning that behind the versatile Luke O'Nien Trai Hume is the only fit right-sided defender available, and he is clearly more comfortable at full back.

WHAT'S THE MIDFIELD COMBINATION?

Corry Evans was a late withdrawal on Wednesday, and Neil's response was to with a very positive midfield combination in Elliot Embleton and Dan Neil.

It worked well, right up until the moment Neil saw a red for a professional foul.

If Neil sticks with 3-5-2 (a system Stoke City also play) then O'Nien will almost certainly stay in defence, and that leaves Neil with limited options in central midfield if Evans is not available.

Jay Matete made a major impression after coming off the bench on Wednesday, but it was telling that his best contributions were made when he was given the licence to get up the pitch, whether that be with ball at feet or when pressing the opposition.

Neil's conundrum will be who is best suited to what he describes as the 'specialist' holding role that Evans so excels in.

As in defence, he will also have very few options to make changes in this part of the pitch as the game develops.

WILL PATRICK ROBERTS BE INVOLVED?

It remains to be seen if Leon Dajaku, who has missed the last three fixtures with a thigh issue, will be available. If he is, there will almost certainly be a space for him on the bench given the injury issues elsewhere.

At the moment, the impressive trio Alex Pritchard, Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart are just about selecting themselves. The change in shape has left no room for Roberts, with Neil admitting some players have been 'unfortunate' to miss out.